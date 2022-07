ROANOKE, Va. – As parts of Buchanan County remain devastated by flooding, Roanoke area rescue teams are deploying their personnel to help with rescue efforts. Roanoke City and Roanoke County crews received the call around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Between the two departments and the city of Salem, 17 personnel were sent to the area with boats and equipment.

