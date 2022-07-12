Audit finds 5 violations in Nelson Firemen’s Relief Association

NELSON, Pa. (WETM) – An audit of the Nelson Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association has found five inadequacies ranging from wrongful transfer of funds to outdated bylaws, according to a new report from the Pennsylvania Auditor General.

The audit, dated June 2022, from Pa. Auditor General said the Nelson VFRA was not in compliance in five separate regards. The report covered January 2019 through December 2021.

The first finding said that the VRFA did not deposit a total of $2,421 in state aid in a timely fashion, instead depositing it months after it arrived in the fall of 2021. As a result, the audit said the funds weren’t available to pay operating or investment expenses and increased the risk that the money would be lost or misused.

The VRFA also reportedly incorrectly transferred a total of $7,350 from its savings account to the fire department’s checking account.

The other three findings said that the VRFA did not provide proper signatures on seven out of 25 checks, did not update its bylaws to reflect current office holders, and that officers in the VRFA were also holding office in the Nelson Fire Department.

For all these findings, the report said compliance will be determined through the next audit.

The full report and findings can be read below:

Nelson Volunteer Firemen's Association Audit 6-2022 by Carl Aldinger on Scribd

