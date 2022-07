Early last month, former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber, was found dead in his apartment by police officers. At the time, the cause of death was not determined. On Monday, the Collin County (Texas) Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the former Cowboys running back’s death was caused by heat stroke, so it’s been listed as an accidental death. The Frisco Police Department confirmed the news to NFL.com.

FRISCO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO