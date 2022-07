The Venardos Circus returns to Colorado Springs and FH Beerworks. This animal-free circus combines the thrills of Cirque Du Soleil, Vaudeville, Broadway, and so much more to create a night of wonder you’ll never forget! Krista Witiak headed to the brewery’s back lot with the Director of Marketing and Events, Jon Eddy, to see what’s coming up at FH Beerworks and share how you can get out and see the circus this month.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO