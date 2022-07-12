ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stormville, NY

Alert-Sex Offender relocation notice, STORMVILLE

theharlemvalleynews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDESCRIPTION: NY Alert – THOMAS TERWILLIGER has moved from Ulster County Jail 380 Boulevard, Kingston, NY 12401 to 594 NY 216,...

www.theharlemvalleynews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theharlemvalleynews.net

Fourth of July High Visibility Community Engagement Campaign Leads to Safer Roadways for Dutchess Motorists

A coordinated four-day impaired driving enforcement effort in Dutchess County surrounding the Fourth of July holiday weekend resulted in the arrests of 17 individuals for driving while impaired violations in Dutchess County. State and local law enforcement agencies including the New York State Police, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Poughkeepsie, Village of Wappingers Falls, Village of Millerton, Village of Red Hook and the Town of Pine Plains Police Departments all took part in the public safety campaign designed to deter impaired driving on area roadways.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Red, White, and You! Dutchess County Veterans Appreciation Picnic Saturday, August 6th at Camp Nooteeming

Poughkeepsie… Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and Division of Veterans’ Services Director Adam Roche invite veterans to the Red, White, and You! Veterans Appreciation Picnic on Saturday, August 6th from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Camp Nooteeming located at 22 Camp Nooteeming Road in Salt Point. This free event is open to local veterans and one guest and will be an afternoon of comradery, food, and music. Registration is required as space is limited and can be submitted at dutchessny.gov/veteranspicnic. The reservation deadline is Wednesday, July 27th.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Estella Colasanti Round

Estella Colasanti Round died peacefully at age 96 on July 11, 2022. Born in Macdonaldton, PA on July 27, 1925, she was the youngest of six children of Samuel and Marianna (Lattanzi) Colasanti. Estella graduated from St. Vincent’s Nursing School in NY, Class of ‘46, and worked, notably as Head Nurse at Providence Hospital in Wash. DC, while attending Catholic University part time. She married Herbert J. Round of Poughkeepsie, NY, in 1952, had four children, and lived in Brewster, NY for over 40 years. Estella worked as a school nurse and first grade teacher while completing her BA from Pace, and her MA in Education from Western Connecticut State University in 1982. At retirement from Brewster school system, she joined the staff at Opengate, a residence for developmentally disabled adults in Somers, NY, where she eventually settled.
BREWSTER, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Edward Joseph Larkin

Edward Joseph Larkin, Jr., 68 a 35-year resident of Verbank, passed away after a brief illness at his home on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Flushing, Queens on March 25, 1954, he was the son of late Edward J. Larkin and Evelyn S. (Cashara) Larkin.
VERBANK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Kingston, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Kingston, NY
City
Stormville, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Janos Imre

Janos Imre, a 7-year resident of Poughquag, NY and previously of Pawling, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, July 11, 2022, at the age of 91. Born in Hungary on September 20, 1930. He was the son of Joseph and Terez (Nagyfi) Imre. He married Maria Petnehazi in Hungary in 1956; she survives at home.
PAWLING, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Nicholas Colombo, Jackson Wrobel of Pawling Graduate Roger Williams University

BRISTOL, RI (07/13/2022)– The following students received their degrees in May as part of the Class of 2022. Nicholas Colombo of Pawling graduated with a B.A. in Public Relations. Jackson Wrobel of Pawling graduated Cum Laude with a B.S. in Marketing. About RWU: At Roger Williams University, students are...
PAWLING, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

The HW Guernsey at Compass Mini Golf Event will take place on September 9 and 10 at Millbrook Library

The HW Guernsey at Compass Mini Golf Event will take place on September 9 and 10 at Millbrook Library. Organized by Friends of Millbrook Library, the tournament will transform the library into an 18-hole miniature golf course, with fairways set up throughout the two floors of the building. Friday, September 9th’s event is for adults only and will feature miniature golf and a cocktail party with passed hors d’oeuvres from 6:00 – 9:00 PM. On Saturday, September 10, families and kids will play their way through the library and have snacks from 10:00 AM to 2 PM.
MILLBROOK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy