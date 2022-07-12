Alert-Sex Offender relocation notice, STORMVILLE

Estella Colasanti Round died peacefully at age 96 on July 11, 2022. Born in Macdonaldton, PA on July 27, 1925, she was the youngest of six children of Samuel and Marianna (Lattanzi) Colasanti. Estella graduated from St. Vincent’s Nursing School in NY, Class of ‘46, and worked, notably as Head Nurse at Providence Hospital in Wash. DC, while attending Catholic University part time. She married Herbert J. Round of Poughkeepsie, NY, in 1952, had four children, and lived in Brewster, NY for over 40 years. Estella worked as a school nurse and first grade teacher while completing her BA from Pace, and her MA in Education from Western Connecticut State University in 1982. At retirement from Brewster school system, she joined the staff at Opengate, a residence for developmentally disabled adults in Somers, NY, where she eventually settled.

BREWSTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO