Man arrested in caught-on-video assault of victim at Santa Ana grocery store

By additional reporting by Chip Yost, Cindy Von Quednow
 3 days ago

Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a seemingly random assault on a fellow grocery store customer in Santa Ana.

Angel Garcia, 24, was arrested Saturday in connection with the May 29 assault, Santa Ana police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the Northgate Market at 700 South Harbor Boulevard.

The suspect, who police believe is Garcia, pushed the victim, who fell back and hit his head on the ground. The unidentified victim suffered “substantial head trauma” and was hospitalized, police said.

Garcia was apparently with a woman and two infants at the time. It’s unclear if the woman has been identified or taken into custody, and whether she will face any charges.

Video released by police last week shows the attack and the aftermath. The man walked toward the woman, who is seen leaving two shopping carts behind, grabbing the children and also walking away.

Police called the incident a random assault.

