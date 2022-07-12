ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

See where Colorado ranks on the depression scale

By Stacker
 3 days ago

States with the highest rates of depression

Depression is a leading cause of disability worldwide, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the World Health Organization, and the Pan American Health Organization. Those who suffer from it are at much greater risk for things like metabolic and cardiovascular disease, and the global economy suffers $1 trillion in lost productivity every year to anxiety and depression disorders alone. Substance abuse is more prevalent among people with depression. Young people, who are more than twice as likely to drop out of school when they suffer from depression, are especially vulnerable.

That was all bad enough before the COVID-19 pandemic created economic and social conditions that were ripe for a quieter but equally crushing medical crisis to emerge—in mental health. That crisis has arrived in the form of a dramatic nationwide spike in cases of depression and anxiety since the arrival of the virus—and it’s not hard to understand why. Many who were struggling before the pandemic, and even many who weren’t, were pushed to depression by months of stress, isolation, loss of control, change, instability, and uncertainty—all of which played out against a backdrop of frightening social unrest.

Rates of depression, however, vary considerably from one state to the next. Here, Stacker examines the prevalence of depression in every state in America and then breaks down those findings by key demographics like sex, race, and income.

To determine the states with the highest rates of depression, Stacker used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System . All 50 states and Washington D.C. are ranked based on the share of the sampled population that reported a depression diagnosis in 2020. The national median for diagnosed depression rates is 19.5%.

It’s important to note that the findings are limited to, in essence, the first nine months of the pandemic, and therefore exclude the time of the pandemic thereafter. Consequently, the data may not represent an uptick in cases—particularly in major depressive episodes—that many states may have realized post-2020.

Stacker

#51. Hawaii

– Population diagnosed with depression: 12.7%
– Depression rate breakdown by sex:
— 9.6% rate for male population
— 15.8% rate for female population
– Depression rate breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 16.5% rate for white population
— 17.8% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 8.3% rate for Asian population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rOaDx_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#50. California

– Population diagnosed with depression: 14.1%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 9.4% rate for male population
— 18.6% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 18.4% rate for white population
— 19.7% rate for Black population
— 12.0% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 5.2% rate for Asian population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZD9Lp_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#48. Florida

– Population diagnosed with depression: 14.7%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 9.8% rate for male population
— 19.2% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 17.2% rate for white population
— 11.6% rate for Black population
— 11.2% rate for Hispanic or Latino population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f6tLr_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#48. Illinois

– Population diagnosed with depression: 14.7%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 11.2% rate for male population
— 18.0% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 16.1% rate for white population
— 10.2% rate for Black population
— 15.6% rate for Hispanic or Latino population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HdFAb_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#47. New Jersey

– Population diagnosed with depression: 15.2%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 12.2% rate for male population
— 18.0% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 16.4% rate for white population
— 14.8% rate for Black population
— 14.6% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 10.0% rate for Asian population

Stacker

#46. Delaware

– Population diagnosed with depression: 15.6%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 10.9% rate for male population
— 19.9% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 17.7% rate for white population
— 11.6% rate for Black population
— 9.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BlJx_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#45. Maryland

– Population diagnosed with depression: 15.7%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 12.1% rate for male population
— 19.0% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 19.0% rate for white population
— 12.6% rate for Black population
— 8.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 12.0% rate for Asian population
— 29.6% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVFP0_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#44. Alaska

– Population diagnosed with depression: 15.9%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 9.4% rate for male population
— 23.0% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 16.6% rate for white population
— 23.7% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 12.7% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tl8sa_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#43. South Dakota

– Population diagnosed with depression: 16.1%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 10.2% rate for male population
— 22.1% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 15.8% rate for white population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TV8zf_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#41. Nebraska

– Population diagnosed with depression: 16.8%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 11.4% rate for male population
— 22.1% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 17.6% rate for white population
— 15.4% rate for Black population
— 10.8% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 14.1% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

Stacker

#41. New York

– Population diagnosed with depression: 16.8%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 13.9% rate for male population
— 19.4% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 18.2% rate for white population
— 15.3% rate for Black population
— 17.0% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 8.9% rate for Asian population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQ5YA_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#39. Georgia

– Population diagnosed with depression: 17.2%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 12.3% rate for male population
— 21.7% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 21.0% rate for white population
— 12.4% rate for Black population
— 10.9% rate for Hispanic or Latino population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHoND_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#39. Virginia

– Population diagnosed with depression: 17.2%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 12.1% rate for male population
— 22.1% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 19.4% rate for white population
— 15.7% rate for Black population
— 10.1% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 8.6% rate for Asian population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bM0wG_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#37. Arizona

– Population diagnosed with depression: 17.4%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 13.1% rate for male population
— 21.5% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 20.0% rate for white population
— 13.7% rate for Black population
— 13.8% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 16.2% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wfj9c_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#37. Iowa

– Population diagnosed with depression: 17.4%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 11.2% rate for male population
— 23.4% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 17.5% rate for white population
— 15.1% rate for Black population
— 15.3% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

Stacker

#35. New Mexico

– Population diagnosed with depression: 17.6%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 12.5% rate for male population
— 22.5% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 19.8% rate for white population
— 16.1% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 13.3% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ba4yF_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#35. Nevada

– Population diagnosed with depression: 17.6%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 13.6% rate for male population
— 21.5% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 21.7% rate for white population
— 14.4% rate for Black population
— 14.2% rate for Hispanic or Latino population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8eVd_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#33. Connecticut

– Population diagnosed with depression: 17.7%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 12.2% rate for male population
— 22.8% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 18.8% rate for white population
— 12.2% rate for Black population
— 18.9% rate for Hispanic or Latino population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25OBYT_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#33. Texas

– Population diagnosed with depression: 17.7%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 12.7% rate for male population
— 22.4% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 21.0% rate for white population
— 16.5% rate for Black population
— 14.8% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 7.9% rate for Asian population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Opk0F_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#32. Massachusetts

– Population diagnosed with depression: 17.9%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 12.8% rate for male population
— 22.6% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 18.2% rate for white population
— 17.4% rate for Black population
— 23.1% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 6.2% rate for Asian population

Stacker

#31. Wyoming

– Population diagnosed with depression: 18.3%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 12.1% rate for male population
— 24.7% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 18.3% rate for white population
— 19.9% rate for Hispanic or Latino population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u60Bo_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#30. Colorado

– Population diagnosed with depression: 18.4%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 12.7% rate for male population
— 24.2% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 19.5% rate for white population
— 18.1% rate for Black population
— 15.3% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 27.6% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tShxK_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#29. Idaho

– Population diagnosed with depression: 18.9%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 12.7% rate for male population
— 25.0% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 18.5% rate for white population
— 18.7% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 26.0% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tkEPm_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#27. Kansas

– Population diagnosed with depression: 19.2%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 12.7% rate for male population
— 25.5% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 19.7% rate for white population
— 17.0% rate for Black population
— 16.2% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 27.2% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EitWn_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#27. North Dakota

– Population diagnosed with depression: 19.2%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 13.4% rate for male population
— 25.3% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 18.9% rate for white population
— 24.7% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 26.1% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

Stacker

#26. Michigan

– Population diagnosed with depression: 19.6%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 13.8% rate for male population
— 25.0% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 20.0% rate for white population
— 15.9% rate for Black population
— 25.3% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 30.0% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mw03g_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#23. Washington DC

– Population diagnosed with depression: 19.8%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 15.2% rate for male population
— 23.9% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 22.5% rate for white population
— 18.3% rate for Black population
— 13.5% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 16.5% rate for Asian population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3sZD_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#23. Minnesota

– Population diagnosed with depression: 19.8%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 13.4% rate for male population
— 26.0% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 20.7% rate for white population
— 15.5% rate for Black population
— 16.1% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 7.1% rate for Asian population
— 34.9% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjvOq_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#23. Wisconsin

– Population diagnosed with depression: 19.8%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 12.9% rate for male population
— 26.5% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 19.7% rate for white population
— 20.2% rate for Black population
— 19.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 39.9% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wd7yI_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#22. Pennsylvania

– Population diagnosed with depression: 20.2%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 14.0% rate for male population
— 26.2% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 20.0% rate for white population
— 18.8% rate for Black population
— 29.7% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

Stacker

#21. North Carolina

– Population diagnosed with depression: 20.8%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 15.2% rate for male population
— 26.1% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 23.4% rate for white population
— 16.7% rate for Black population
— 11.0% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 31.1% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HIwSe_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#20. Mississippi

– Population diagnosed with depression: 20.9%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 14.8% rate for male population
— 26.4% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 23.4% rate for white population
— 16.1% rate for Black population
— 36.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

#19. Rhode Island

– Population diagnosed with depression: 21.1%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 16.1% rate for male population
— 25.8% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 21.7% rate for white population
— 14.5% rate for Black population
— 20.5% rate for Hispanic or Latino population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GMJhC_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#18. Oregon

– Population diagnosed with depression: 21.2%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 15.1% rate for male population
— 27.1% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 21.7% rate for white population
— 25.0% rate for Black population
— 16.6% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 15.9% rate for Asian population
— 17.8% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7DmU_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#16. New Hampshire

– Population diagnosed with depression: 21.4%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 15.0% rate for male population
— 27.7% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 21.0% rate for white population
— 28.3% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

Stacker

#16. South Carolina

– Population diagnosed with depression: 21.4%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 14.5% rate for male population
— 27.7% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 23.1% rate for white population
— 16.2% rate for Black population
— 15.6% rate for Hispanic or Latino population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTzSs_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#15. Indiana

– Population diagnosed with depression: 21.9%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 15.8% rate for male population
— 27.7% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 22.9% rate for white population
— 17.4% rate for Black population
— 17.8% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 31.2% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VxuOk_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#14. Ohio

– Population diagnosed with depression: 22.0%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 15.8% rate for male population
— 27.8% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 22.3% rate for white population
— 19.9% rate for Black population
— 26.0% rate for Hispanic or Latino population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VJEDM_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#13. Maine

– Population diagnosed with depression: 22.1%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 16.0% rate for male population
— 27.7% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 22.0% rate for white population
— 26.7% rate for Hispanic or Latino population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HW6iW_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#12. Montana

– Population diagnosed with depression: 22.6%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 15.0% rate for male population
— 30.1% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 21.8% rate for white population
— 28.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 29.3% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

Stacker

#11. Missouri

– Population diagnosed with depression: 22.8%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 15.9% rate for male population
— 29.3% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 23.5% rate for white population
— 17.1% rate for Black population
— 21.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 38.4% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWdBX_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#10. Oklahoma

– Population diagnosed with depression: 22.9%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 16.2% rate for male population
— 29.3% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 23.4% rate for white population
— 24.5% rate for Black population
— 15.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 25.5% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax9oD_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#9. Utah

– Population diagnosed with depression: 23.1%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 16.1% rate for male population
— 30.1% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 24.3% rate for white population
— 20.1% rate for Black population
— 19.0% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 21.5% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0wj1_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#8. Vermont

– Population diagnosed with depression: 23.3%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 17.9% rate for male population
— 28.5% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 22.4% rate for white population
— 31.2% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 34.4% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0av7zf_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#7. Washington

– Population diagnosed with depression: 23.4%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 17.7% rate for male population
— 29.1% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 25.4% rate for white population
— 22.4% rate for Black population
— 19.6% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 10.7% rate for Asian population
— 36.7% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

Stacker

#4. Alabama

– Population diagnosed with depression: 23.5%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 16.1% rate for male population
— 30.3% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 25.0% rate for white population
— 21.4% rate for Black population
— 27.5% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

#4. Arkansas

– Population diagnosed with depression: 23.5%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 15.1% rate for male population
— 31.4% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 25.1% rate for white population
— 19.6% rate for Black population
— 13.6% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 23.4% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OpEzH_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#4. Louisiana

– Population diagnosed with depression: 23.5%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 16.6% rate for male population
— 30.0% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 25.0% rate for white population
— 20.0% rate for Black population
— 25.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
— 28.7% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ChKFe_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#3. Tennessee

– Population diagnosed with depression: 24.1%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 16.5% rate for male population
— 31.2% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 25.1% rate for white population
— 20.9% rate for Black population
— 16.6% rate for Hispanic or Latino population https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2x69_0gdDhkri00

Stacker

#2. Kentucky

– Population diagnosed with depression: 24.2%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 18.4% rate for male population
— 29.7% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 24.8% rate for white population
— 18.8% rate for Black population
— 17.7% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

Stacker

#1. West Virginia

– Population diagnosed with depression: 26.4%
– Breakdown by sex:
— 20.1% rate for male population
— 32.4% rate for female population
– Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
— 26.6% rate for white population
— 15.2% rate for Black population

