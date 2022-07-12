ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plan your winter haven vacation: Austin airport adds new direct flight to Colorado mountain ski destination

By Laura Figi
Austonia
Austonia
 3 days ago
American Airlines is debuting nonstop service between Austin and Vail, Colorado, just in time for ski season. A popular ski and snowboarding destination, American will start service on Dec. 15 to Eagle County Regional Airport—running daily until Jan. 9, weekly from Jan. 10 to Feb. 15 and daily again from Feb.16...

Austonia

Austonia

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

