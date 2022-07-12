ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Bay Village Police: Cleveland TV weatherman assaulted by adult son

By Editorial Staff
Morning Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAward winning Cleveland weatherman Jon Loufman was assaulted by his adult son on July 9, according to a news release from the Bay Village Police Department. Loufman works at WOIO-TV, Channel 19, and has been on Cleveland airwaves for years. Police were called to his home in the 31000...

cleveland19.com

3 women shot near Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three women were shot on Cleveland’s East side late Thursday night. The shooting happened at around 10:10 p.m. on Kempton Avenue near East 102nd Street. A 44-year-old in critical condition, a 29-year-old in serious condition, and a 44-year-old in serious condition were all taken to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Willoughby police solve 1980 murder of Cleveland Heights HS grad

After 42 years, the murder of Willoughby resident Nadine Madger, a Cleveland Heights High School graduate, has been solved. Madger, who graduated high school in 1973, was found stabbed over 40 times in her Willoughby apartment on Jan. 11, 1980, with her infant son, Daniel, unharmed in his playpen. Her husband, Mark found them after he returned from work.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
cleveland19.com

Body found underneath bridge on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A body was found on the city’s West side late Thursday morning. Just before noon, a person flagged down a police officer after finding the body underneath the bridge at I-71 North and W. 25th Street. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Officers called to apartment where mother, 58, kicked and struck son, 24: Beachwood police blotter

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Cedar Road. At 12:20 p.m. July 8, officers were dispatched to The Vantage apartments, 27020 Cedar Road. In a unit, a man argued with his mother, 58, of Beachwood. The man, 24, of Sacramento, Cal., told police that his mother kicked and struck him. She had also attempted to slap him. The man’s uncle, also in the unit, called police.
BEACHWOOD, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

I-Team: Woman shot on RTA bus

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a woman was shot and critically wounded while riding on an RTA bus. RTA confirms it happened June 30 on the #1 St. Clair route. A spokesperson for RTA says a female passenger was shot by a male passenger after...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

15-Year-Old, Adult Charged in NW Canton Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police have made two arrests in the city’s latest homicide. A 15-year-old boy is charged with murder, while 36-year-old Megan Coladonato of Pike Township faces a complicity charge. 45-year-old Craig Blackshear was shot and killed a week ago on a...
CANTON, OH
The Associated Press

Jayland Walker described as quiet, thoughtful at funeral

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered at a theater in Akron, Ohio, on Wednesday to commemorate the life of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire last month. Walker was remembered by family and friends as a shy, kind, thoughtful man with a quiet sense of humor. There were also calls from those who spoke at the funeral about the need for justice for Walker and other Black men and women killed by police. “We thank you God that Jayland’s life has touched so many people around the world,” said Pastor Robert DeJournett of Akron’s St. Ashworth Temple Church of God in Christ “I’m believing that this is gonna be the last time that we have to do this. But God, we’re going to continue to push and push and push until a change is gonna come.” Mourners, some wearing “Black Lives Matter” and “Zero Threat, Zero Violence, Justice for Jayland” T-shirts passed by Walker’s casket before the funeral.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Westlake man pleads not guilty to deadly drunken driving crash in Lakewood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old Westlake man accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash in Lakewood pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Thursday. Franklin Kutz was indicted on the charges aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI. Lakewood police said Kutz was driving...
LAKEWOOD, OH

