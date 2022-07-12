Donald Hamlett, 70, of Brownwood

Donald Hamlett, age 70, of Brownwood passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his loved ones. Celebration of Life for Donald will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at New Beginnings with Pastor Kelly Crenshaw officiating; private interment will be held at a later date....
In the early morning hours of July 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, Frances Lenora Perry, age 89, of Brownwood, left her Earthly body to meet her Lord and Savior. Frances was born July 5, 1933, to Marion Lee and Eleanor (Banks) Pendergrass in Comanche, Texas. What a grand...
Woodrow “Wayne” Hudson, age 75, of Brownwood passed away peacefully on July 9, 2022 in Abilene. Funeral services for Wayne will be held on Friday, July 15 at 2:00PM in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday, July 14 at Heartland...
“It ain’t dying I’m talking about. It’s living.” Gus – Lonesome Dove. Sammy Houston Foster, of Brownwood, passed away on Friday, July 1st at the age of 70 years old. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 27, 1952, to his father Homer H....
Richard Shield age 89 of Santa Anna, Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 8:31 am at Holiday Hill Nursing Home in Coleman. Services will be Friday at 10:00 am at the Santa Anna Cemetery Pavilion. Interment will follow with services under the care and direction of Henderson Funeral of Santa Anna.
The Brownwood Police Department released the following information on a shooting investigation. On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 12:05 am, Communications Division at the Brownwood Law Enforcement Center began receiving 911 calls of shots being fired in the 2700 block of Elizabeth Dr. Several callers reported a male being shot.
Brownwood Middle School (BMS) welcomes students for the 2022-2023 school year, continuing its tradition of offering students a wide variety of educational choices. Sandra Richardson returns for her third year as BMS Principal, her passion for the district stronger than ever. “Brownwood has been my district of choice to raise and educate my own children, Cody, Cory, and Carlee, who are all proud Brownwood Lion graduates, and are now members of the Fighting Texas Aggie Classes of 2019 and 2025. Whoop!” stated Richardson. She joined Brownwood ISD in 2008 as a high school assistant principal and Career and Technical Education (CTE) Coordinator. “Previously, I was principal at Priddy ISD and before that, I was CTE Director for Marble Falls ISD,” Richardson said. She has been an educator for twenty-nine years, instructing English, Theatre Arts, Business Education, Computer Programming, Accounting, and Career Investigations classes.
Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs, Texas passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Terri was born September 13, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony Tomassone and Elizabeth Brunsen. She graduated from Castleberry High School in 1983. Terri married Dennis Carruth in 1985 in Fort Worth, Texas and began a life together that blessed them with two children. Terri worked in sales most of her life which gave her opportunities to travel all over the world. She was happiest when home being the best wife/mom to her family. After her grandchildren were born, they occupied most of her time and they spent every chance they could together. Her and Dennis lived on the farm they built together in Bangs Texas and they enjoyed spending their time together watching the animals around them. Terri was loved by so many and was a second mother to most of her kid’s friends, they all still refer to her as mom.
John Raymond Young laid down his working tools at his home in May, Texas and passed on July 7, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Monahans, Texas on April 5, 1946 and is preceded in death by parents, John Lee and Eva Maurine Young of Hurst, Texas.
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police are investigating a Murder overnight. The murder happened on the 2700 block of Elizabeth Drive just after midnight Thursday. Police say officers arrived at the home after receiving reports of shots fired and found two females tending to a male victim, later identified as Ivan Sergio Garcia-Rincon, 34, who […]
Willie Balencia Jr, 65, of Goldthwaite, Texas passed away at his home on Friday, July 8th 2022. He was a follower of Jesus Christ, a devoted Catholic and was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus-Council 10816, Stephenville, Texas. Willie was born in San Saba, Texas on April...
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood City Council, Brownwood Police Chief Ed Kading addressed the council on a recent achievement for the department. “The law enforcement accreditation program is a voluntary process where police agencies in Texas prove their compliance with 170 Texas law enforcement best practices,” Kading said. “These best practices were carefully developed by Texas Law Enforcement Professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service for the best reduction of risk and protection of individual rights. Since its inception in 2006 over 180 Texas law enforcement agencies have been accredited. The Brownwood Police Department has been accredited since 2013 and in May and as a result we have been awarded re-accreditation.”
If you head east of Abilene, you'll find the community of Clyde, Texas. The town is small, but boasts big opportunities. In fact, locals refer to the town as "Clyde, America". Ever wondered why it's called that? Keep reading. A little-known fact about me to most is that I actually...
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – I-20 traffic was backed up Thursday afternoon, after an 18-wheeler was involved in a wreck, blocking other drivers. The truck appeared to be in a bent, jackknifed, position in the westbound lane of I-20. This occurred just past the Flying J truck stop in Cisco.
RANGER, TX – The Eastland County Sheriff's Office is reporting human remains have been found along a rural highway Thursday morning.
In a news release, the ECSO said, "In the early morning of Thursday, July 14, 2022, the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office received a report of skeletal remains that were found on a property located West of Ranger on Loop 254. Deputies verified that the the remains were human. An investigation is ongoing and in the early stages. Texas Rangers were called to assist. The remains will be sent to the University of North Texas for forensics. There is no other…
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Human skeletal remains have been found on a property in Eastland County. Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger confirms the remains were found on a property west of Ranger off Loop 254 early Thursday morning. An initial investigation revealed the remains were human, and the...
Brownwood Fire investigators believe an air conditioner overloaded an electrical outlet causing a house fire Tuesday evening at 2005 Belmeade Street in south Brownwood. According to Brownwood Fire Chief Eric Hicks, firefighters responded to the scene at 6:33 pm Tuesday to find flames. The two residents were not home at the time but arrived later. Damage done to the residence on Belmeade is estimated at $95,000. The Red Cross was called to assist the residents. There were no injuries but a pet cat perished in the fire, Hicks said, adding that there was a similar fire over the weekend.
Lake Brownwood reached the five (5) foot low level as of Friday, July 15, 2022. This triggers the first stage of Brown County Water Improvement District’s Drought Contingency Plan. In this first stage, BCWID calls for Voluntary Water Restrictions. John Allen, Water District Manager, shared the following information concerning...
Texas saw more lightning strikes in 2021 than any other state, a recent report by AEM found. This was an increase over the year prior. Central Texas saw nearly a 50% increase in lightning strikes last year.
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – As of 1:05 pm, strong storms had developed just north of Early and Brownwood on Highway 183, near Cross Plains in Callahan County and near Oplin in Callahan County. They are moving toward the South at about 20 mph. WHAT TO EXPECT: Storms...
