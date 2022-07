July 15,1982: A circus that was contracted by the Eldridge Lions Club to be at the Eldridge Summer Festival abandoned the festivities. Club president Joe VanDeWiele said the circus trucks arrived on Friday afternoon as scheduled and left Friday night with no warning. Allegedly, some of the drivers stated they needed to go to Walcott to get permits to drive on highways. In any event, folks at the festival didn’t seem too disappointed. The Lions had not fronted any money to the circus, and rain spoiled most of Saturday’s activities. And, according to Lion Harold Kroeger, the circus only had “three billy goats, a nanny goat and a dog.”

ELDRIDGE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO