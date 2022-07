Mr. David Anson Naar died on July 3, 2022, at his home on Nassawadox Creek. David was born in 1931 in Yonkers, N.Y., to Joseph Lennox Naar and Anne Eigenrauch Naar. Growing up in Ossining, N.Y., playing in the woods and Croton River and Hudson River, he acquired lifelong loves of the outdoors, boats, and animals and was almost never without a boat (or boats) and a dog. David also manifested an early talent for classical piano and later jazz improvisation.

