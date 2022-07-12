ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'They turn their lives around:' Families celebrate the finish line of reunification process

By Zachary Fletcher, Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago
Allison Poor sees her two children quickly growing up before her eyes.

Xero, an incoming junior at Kingston High School who is thinking about entering the Air Force, will be attending a welding trade school program next year. Madisen recently finished elementary school and will be starting middle school in the fall.

And Poor, who recently went through the state’s parental reunification process after being incarcerated, worked hard to see her kids get to this point. “Because I wanted to be able to raise my daughter, and be there for her,” she said.

On a sunny July afternoon on Monday, a group of 20 including Poor gathered at Evergreen-Rotary Park in Bremerton to mark Family Reunification Month in Washington. Counties across the state have been holding celebrations throughout the months of June and July. The event highlights parents that have worked through a process, aided by child welfare workers and overseen by courts, to reunite with their children. The event also celebrates the social workers, parent allies and other court staff who are involved in the process.

Every dependency case plays out differently, says Matthew Clucas, Kitsap Superior Court Commissioner, who oversees the county’s dependency court. “In these successful cases we're trying to highlight here, these parents have done significant drug and alcohol treatment, mental health treatment, all kinds of different educational programs to help them get on a better path,” he said.

In addition to parents, members from the Attorney General's office; Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families; and Kitsap County Juvenile and Family Court Services were out celebrating.

Across the picnic tables at Evergreen were baskets that families could pick up, which included stuffed animals, Dominoe’s Pizza gift cards, movie passes, chalk, balloons and snacks. A table covered with books — including "Holes," "Diary of Wimpy Kid," and "A Wrinkle in Time" — was available to children who came to celebrate with their parents.

Jennifer Nguyen, a court services officer at the Kitsap County Juvenile and Family Court Services, spent time walking around the picnic tables and checking in with families. She says the amount of work parents put into the reunification process — which can sometimes take up to two years — is worth celebrating. “They turn their lives around, they literally turn their lives around,” she said.

Family unification month was created in 2010. The 2019 reunification celebration at Evergreen-Rotary Park — the first event in five years at the time — was the last celebration held before the COVID-19 pandemic. After the pandemic shut down courts in Kitsap County, dependency was one of the first to restart, according to Clucas.

There are currently 249 open dependency cases in Kitsap County, which includes cases at all stages of the process. And 23 dependency petitions have been filed so far in 2022, according to Nguyen.

More than 8,000 children were in foster care facilities in 2020, according to the Foster Parent Alliance of Washington State. In 2021, more than 3,100 children (65%) in Washington were reunified with their families. According to the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families, more than 60% of children have been reunified with their families every year since 2012.

Poor’s process of reunification began while she was incarcerated and lasted almost two years. Part of what helped Poor get on her feet after being incarcerated, she says, was the reunification support staff — including Nguyen. She received mental health care services for her daughter and home goods like a bed, vacuum and bookshelf. “It made all the difference, it definitely took a lot of stress off my shoulders,” she said.

After not receiving a housing voucher during her release, Poor got out of prison with almost nothing. Soon she had a job and was able to secure her own home and car to keep moving forward. But throughout the two-year process, Poor did everything possible to make sure she could see Xero and Madisen grow up, one step at a time.

“It’s another goal checked off my list,” she said.

