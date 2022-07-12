Rosalie Stevens Hart

Mr. Clinton Lee “C.L.” Bundick, 75, of Parksley, husband of Dana Thornes Bundick, was given a good send-off by those who loved him on July 8, 2022. Born on May 19, 1947, in Nassawadox, he was the son of the late Clinton Thomas Bundick and Blanche Satchell Bundick. C.L. graduated from Parksley High School and was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran. C.L. then became one of the only electrical inspectors for the Eastern Shore, having just recently retired. He was proud of the fact that he had worked his entire life in that profession, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He met and befriended many colleagues and lifelong friends throughout his career.

PARKSLEY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO