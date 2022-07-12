ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, VA

Rosalie Stevens Hart

easternshorepost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Rosalie Stevens Hart, 86, of Keller, was reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Donald L. Hart Sr., on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Born Jan. 24, 1936, in Hacksneck, she was the daughter of the late Jefferson Floyd Stevens Sr. and the late Etta Bell Stevens. In June...

www.easternshorepost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easternshorepost.com

Name of Future Parksley Bar and Grill Causes Local Stir

By Carol Vaughn — The name of a new bar was on the minds of speakers during a public comment period at Monday’s Parksley Town Council meeting. Several speakers, all women, said the name, “The G Spot,” is disrespectful of women and not a good reflection on the town.
PARKSLEY, VA
easternshorepost.com

Clinton Lee “C.L.” Bundick

Mr. Clinton Lee “C.L.” Bundick, 75, of Parksley, husband of Dana Thornes Bundick, was given a good send-off by those who loved him on July 8, 2022. Born on May 19, 1947, in Nassawadox, he was the son of the late Clinton Thomas Bundick and Blanche Satchell Bundick. C.L. graduated from Parksley High School and was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran. C.L. then became one of the only electrical inspectors for the Eastern Shore, having just recently retired. He was proud of the fact that he had worked his entire life in that profession, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He met and befriended many colleagues and lifelong friends throughout his career.
PARKSLEY, VA
easternshorepost.com

David Anson Naar

Mr. David Anson Naar died on July 3, 2022, at his home on Nassawadox Creek. David was born in 1931 in Yonkers, N.Y., to Joseph Lennox Naar and Anne Eigenrauch Naar. Growing up in Ossining, N.Y., playing in the woods and Croton River and Hudson River, he acquired lifelong loves of the outdoors, boats, and animals and was almost never without a boat (or boats) and a dog. David also manifested an early talent for classical piano and later jazz improvisation.
YONKERS, NY
easternshorepost.com

Maurice Spector: Self-Taught Painter and Sculptor

Pungoteague resident Maurice Spector is one of the most prolific self-taught artists on the Eastern Shore. His work consists primarily of watercolor paintings and sculptures made of cherry, oak, and walnut wood. “I work every single day,” Spector said. “I get up in the morning and I’m in my wood...
PUNGOTEAGUE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison Heights, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Keller, VA
City
Belle Haven, VA
easternshorepost.com

Health Department Issues Guard Shore Swim Advisory

Staff Report — The Accomack County Health Department has issued a swimming advisory for the. Guard Shore Beach near Bloxom. Beach water samples collected July 12 by the Virginia Department of Health showed that bacteria levels in the water exceeded the state water quality standards. Recreational waters are monitored...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
easternshorepost.com

Bomb Threat at ESCC A Hoax, Police Say

Staff Report — A bomb threat Tuesday about Eastern Shore Community College, in Melfa, shut down a building until officers were able to search it. No explosive device was found. According to Accomack County Sheriff Todd Wessells, the Sheriff’s Office received a report around 1:13 p.m. that a potential...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
easternshorepost.com

Affordable Housing Shortage Creates Camper Dilemma for Exmore

By Stefanie Jackson – The Exmore Town Council at its July 11 meeting was made aware of an issue stemming from a lack of affordable housing on the Eastern Shore: residents living full time in campers, which is prohibited by town code. Town Manager Robert Duer called the issue...
EXMORE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy