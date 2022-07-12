ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Officials: Former Cowboys player Marion Barber III died from heatstroke

By Sarah Dewberry
Bakersfield Channel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas — Officials in Texas have released the official cause of death of former NFL running back Marion Barber III. On Monday, a report by the Collin County Medical Examiner's...

www.turnto23.com

thecomeback.com

Little League baseball coach fired after viral handshake incident

Typically when there is an incident of poor sportsmanship in Little League baseball, it’s coming from one of the kids. That was not the case in an incident at a Houston baseball game for children 9-and-under on Saturday, where Scorpions baseball coach Kenneth Wendt was seen showing some extremely poor sportsmanship during a handshake line after the game.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas psychiatrist gets license suspended after arrest

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man known for giving advice on mental health now has his medical license taken away. Dr. David Henderson is a psychiatrist who appeared on several news outlets including CBS 11 as an expert for multiple stories regarding mental health issues. But now, he has been arrested for two separate counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for instances on March 28 and April 1 of 2022.The Texas Medical Board on Tuesday temporarily suspended Henderson's medical license.According to an affidavit the two victims were his wife and Michael Wysocki, a family law attorney who knew Henderson for years...
DALLAS, TX

