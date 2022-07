FORT LAUDERDALE - According to the Broward County Sheriff's office, the incident began Wednesday morning when deputies tried to follow up on an investigation and attempted to make contact with the man at a home in the 2700 block of Dewey Street in Hollywood.BSO told CBS4 News, a deputy fired at the man after he exited the home with a metal rod, and attempted to use it as a spear. "He had it out with the cops; he was refusing to leave. He barricaded himself inside of the house and they communicated with him the whole time," said Andrea Cato,...

HOLLYWOOD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO