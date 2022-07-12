ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bride gushes about ‘sexy’ wedding dress which has ‘everybody looking’ – but then people realize what’s actually going on

By Roisin Chapman
 3 days ago
ALL eyes are on the bride on her wedding day, what is supposed to be the most special day of her life.

While the white color of a wedding dress was originally supposed to signify purity, you can now model any cut no matter how sexy - assuming it is your wedding.

A review under the pictured wedding dress led many Reddit users to believe this woman broke a sacred rule Credit: Reddit

Reddit users have been debating over a photo of a woman in what appears to be a wedding dress.

The image was posted in the review section of a wedding dress website.

"Perfect size, I like it so much and I wear this join a wedding and everybody kept looking at me," the reviewer wrote.

She called the white floor length gown "so sexy and simple."

Reddit users were baffled by the bold move, interpreting the woman's comment to mean she wore the white dress to someone else's wedding.

One person asked: " 'I wear this to join a wedding'…as in, she crashed a wedding in a white dress?!?"

"Wow! What a trash person!" commented another user.

Others pointed out that not wearing white to a wedding is only a tradition in some cultures.

One person asked: "Given the broken English, is there any chance she's from a culture where white isn't a bridal color? My sanity needs to believe so because that's just atrocious otherwise!"

"I mean, there is no other explanation than she does this on purpose for attention," wrote another user.

"Where’s my big glass of red wine?" joked another person.

