NY spends $10M to support care for out-of-state abortion seekers. These clinics got funding

By David Robinson, New York State Team
 3 days ago
New York is spending $10 million to support 63 abortion clinics statewide in preparation for an anticipated increase in out-of-state residents seeking abortions in New York.

The money is part of a new $25 million pool of state funding going to New York abortion providers in response to the Supreme Court last month overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which established a constitutional right to abortion.

Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed the initial list of clinics getting money during a media briefing in Manhattan on Tuesday, citing early reports of more abortion-seeking women coming to New York from other states that banned or severely restricted abortion access.

“We’re at the very beginning of what we believe will be a major influx of people in search of women’s health care,” Hochul said, noting New York has a decades-long history of providing abortion access to people coming from out-of-state.

Applications for round two of abortion provider funding will open next week, and the additional $15 million will go to a broad array of programs, including independent clinics, according to the governor’s office. The state also plans to spend an additional $10 million on security efforts at abortion clinics in New York.

“Under my watch, New York will always be a safe harbor for those seeking reproductive health care, and I am committed to working with providers across the state to ensure they have the support and resources they need,"Hochul said.

Which abortion clinics in NY are receiving funds?

The initial $10 million is going to organizations that are currently funded under the Comprehensive Family Planning Program, which delivers comprehensive family planning and reproductive health services to low-income, uninsured, and underinsured individuals of reproductive age, the governor’s office noted.

Politics: Westchester moves to protect clinic access as abortion care threatened in other states

The clinics also had to have provided medical and/or surgical abortions in the past 12 months to receive the money.

First round awardees are:

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center: 2 clinics
  • Nassau Health Care Corporation: 1 clinic
  • New York City Health & Hospitals Corporation - Harlem: 1 clinic
  • New York City Health & Hospitals Corporation - Jacobi: 1 clinic
  • New York City Health & Hospitals Corporation - Kings: 1 clinic
  • New York City Health & Hospitals Corporation - Lincoln: 1 clinic
  • Planned Parenthood of Central and Western NY Inc.: 9 clinics
  • Planned Parenthood of Greater New York: 23 clinics
  • Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic, Inc.: 10 clinics
  • Planned Parenthood of North Country New York Inc.: 7 clinics
  • Public Health Solutions: 2 clinics
  • Staten Island University Hospital: 3 clinics
  • Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood: 3 clinics

How many out-of-state women get abortion in NY?

Amid the politically charged debate, the number of abortions nationally has fallen to the lowest level since the procedure became legal in 1973, according to federal data and advocacy groups on both sides of the issue.

For example, national surveying reported a total 629,898 abortions in 2019, reflecting a nearly 10% decline from 2012, the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show.

During that same span, some states began passing laws restricting abortion access, while the number of out-of-state residents getting abortions in New York increased, federal data show.

In 2019, a total of 6,989 out-of-state residents got abortions in New York, which corresponds to nearly 9% of the 78,587 overall abortions in New York that year.

By contrast, only 3% of 104,370 abortions performed in New York were out-of-state residents in 2012, federal data show.

Last month, Hochul and state lawmakers approved measures that address a variety of abortion-related legal concerns. That includes the establishment of a cause of action for unlawful interference with protected rights and the inclusion of abortion providers and patients in the Address Confidentiality Program.

The new measures also prohibit misconduct charges against healthcare practitioners for providing reproductive services to patients who reside in states where such services are illegal. The reforms also disallow medical malpractice insurance companies from taking adverse action against an abortion provider who provides legal care.

Earlier this month, the first step to enshrine abortion rights into the New York State Constitution also passed the state Legislature. The resolution will need to pass again in the next legislative session before seeking approval of voters.

IN THIS ARTICLE
