Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Belknap; Carroll; Grafton; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sullivan County in central New Hampshire Southeastern Grafton County in northern New Hampshire Northwestern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Belknap County in central New Hampshire Merrimack County in central New Hampshire Southwestern Carroll County in northern New Hampshire * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 422 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Plymouth to near Hillsborough, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. These storms have a history of producing damaging winds. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Concord, Laconia, Franklin, Henniker, New London, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Meredith, Ossipee, Grafton, Hooksett, Hopkinton, Loudon, Alton, Barnstead, Epsom, Gilmanton, Antrim and Canterbury. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 9 and 11. Interstate 89 between mile markers 0 and 33. Interstate 93 between mile markers 26 and 83. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO