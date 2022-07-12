Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ulster The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Ulster County in east central New York * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 721 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Livingston Manor, or 10 miles north of Liberty, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hurley, Woodstock, Woodland Valley Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, High Falls, West Hurley, Mount Tremper, Olivebridge, Kerhonkson, Marbletown, Denning, Cherrytown, Glenford, Palentown, Atwood, Oliverea, Shultis Corners, Pacama and Brodhead. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

