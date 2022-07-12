ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Greene by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-12 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Delaware County in central New York Northwestern Sullivan County in central New York * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 643 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Peabrook, or 16 miles south of Walton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rockland, Fremont, Jeffersonville, White Sulphur Springs, Stalker, Hazel, Fishs Eddy, Livingston Manor, East Branch and Roscoe. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ulster The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Ulster County in east central New York * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 721 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Livingston Manor, or 10 miles north of Liberty, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hurley, Woodstock, Woodland Valley Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, High Falls, West Hurley, Mount Tremper, Olivebridge, Kerhonkson, Marbletown, Denning, Cherrytown, Glenford, Palentown, Atwood, Oliverea, Shultis Corners, Pacama and Brodhead. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

