THE BRONX (PIX11)- Bronx gang members have allegedly threatened prosecutors and a key witness in the ‘Justice for Junior’ murder trial, authorities said. Defendants Diego Sureo and Frederick Then, alleged leaders of the Trinitarios gang, are on trial for murder in the slaying of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz four years ago. Suero is accused of ordering the hit on the teen.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO