Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals: Bose, Sony, JBL, more

There are so many fantastic Prime Day deals on portable Bluetooth speaker models and other home audio products.

Of course, it goes without saying that Amazon’s own Echo speakers have top billing on the site. If you want to see all those deals, you’ll find the right on the Amazon device deals page. Of course, those deals only matter if you’re in search of some Alexa speakers for your home.

But what about portable Bluetooth speakers that let you play your favorite music anywhere?

The good news is that Amazon has tons of great Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals in 2022. You’ll find deep discounts on Bose speakers, Sony speakers, JBL speakers, and more.

Incredibly, prices start at just $38 for the awesome little Sony SRS-XB13 portable speaker. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals for 2022

Before I get to all the Bose and Sony Bluetooth speaker deals for Prime Day 2022, let’s take a look at some other best-sellers.

Believe it or not, the two best-selling portable Bluetooth speakers on Amazon’s whole site are both on sale for Prime Day. And neither one comes from Bose or Sony.

In the #1 slot, we have the JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Portable Speaker. This great compact speaker retails for $50, but you won’t pay anywhere near that much on Prime Day.

Also of note, the popular JBL Charge 4 has a discount today, too.

The #2 best-selling speaker on Amazon is the OontZ Angle 3 Waterproof Speaker.

This model has been a top seller on Amazon for years, and it’s awesome. It retails for just $35, but it’s on sale for much less right now.

Also of note, the popular Anker Soundcore speaker with 24-hour battery life and more than 61,000 5-star ratings is on sale for just $24.

Bose & Sony Bluetooth speaker deals

In addition to all those great Bluetooth speaker deals for Prime Day 2022, there are several popular models on sale from Bose and Sony.

Beginning with Bose, you’ve got two different options to choose from.

First, we have the Bose SoundLink Color II, which is an extremely popular $129 model. It’s portable, it’s water-resistant, and it offers amazing Bose sound quality. During Prime Day, it’s on sale for just $79.

Additionally, there’s a more premium option available.

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II is a much higher-end model with 360-degree sound. It retails for $329, but it’s down to just $229 during Amazon’s big two-day sale.

As far as Sony fans are concerned, you have five different Prime Day portable Bluetooth speaker deals to choose from.

Prices start at just $38 for the Sony SRS-XB13 Extra BASS speaker, which is a fan favorite. At the other end of the spectrum, you have the Sony SRS-XP700 X-Series speaker with tons of power and a built-in karaoke feature. That model retails for $550, but it’s on sale for $398 right now.

Check out all the other Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals on Sony models right here:

