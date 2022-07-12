ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals: Bose, Sony, JBL, more

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago

There are so many fantastic Prime Day deals on portable Bluetooth speaker models and other home audio products.

Of course, it goes without saying that Amazon’s own Echo speakers have top billing on the site. If you want to see all those deals, you’ll find the right on the Amazon device deals page. Of course, those deals only matter if you’re in search of some Alexa speakers for your home.

But what about portable Bluetooth speakers that let you play your favorite music anywhere?

The good news is that Amazon has tons of great Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals in 2022. You’ll find deep discounts on Bose speakers, Sony speakers, JBL speakers, and more.

Incredibly, prices start at just $38 for the awesome little Sony SRS-XB13 portable speaker. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals for 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0UbT_0gdDbxjp00
Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Before I get to all the Bose and Sony Bluetooth speaker deals for Prime Day 2022, let’s take a look at some other best-sellers.

Believe it or not, the two best-selling portable Bluetooth speakers on Amazon’s whole site are both on sale for Prime Day. And neither one comes from Bose or Sony.

In the #1 slot, we have the JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Portable Speaker. This great compact speaker retails for $50, but you won’t pay anywhere near that much on Prime Day.

Also of note, the popular JBL Charge 4 has a discount today, too.

The #2 best-selling speaker on Amazon is the OontZ Angle 3 Waterproof Speaker.

This model has been a top seller on Amazon for years, and it’s awesome. It retails for just $35, but it’s on sale for much less right now.

Also of note, the popular Anker Soundcore speaker with 24-hour battery life and more than 61,000 5-star ratings is on sale for just $24.

Bose & Sony Bluetooth speaker deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ENHP3_0gdDbxjp00
Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

In addition to all those great Bluetooth speaker deals for Prime Day 2022, there are several popular models on sale from Bose and Sony.

Beginning with Bose, you’ve got two different options to choose from.

First, we have the Bose SoundLink Color II, which is an extremely popular $129 model. It’s portable, it’s water-resistant, and it offers amazing Bose sound quality. During Prime Day, it’s on sale for just $79.

Additionally, there’s a more premium option available.

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II is a much higher-end model with 360-degree sound. It retails for $329, but it’s down to just $229 during Amazon’s big two-day sale.

As far as Sony fans are concerned, you have five different Prime Day portable Bluetooth speaker deals to choose from.

Prices start at just $38 for the Sony SRS-XB13 Extra BASS speaker, which is a fan favorite. At the other end of the spectrum, you have the Sony SRS-XP700 X-Series speaker with tons of power and a built-in karaoke feature. That model retails for $550, but it’s on sale for $398 right now.

Check out all the other Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals on Sony models right here:

More Prime Day 2022 coverage

Amazon has so many amazing Prime Day 2022 deals available right now. Here’s some more Prime Day coverage from BGR that you need to check out:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Shop Now Prime Day deals 2022Amazon’s best Prime Day deals are right here with all-time low prices on so many best-sellers!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

Mirror your iPhone screen to your large screen TV

If you would like to stream images, movies and applications from your phone directly to your large screen TV this quick guide will show you how easy it is. If you own an iPhone and a TV you will be pleased to know there are a number of ways you can mirror your iPhone to your large screen entertainment system wirelessly. Allowing you to watch movies, view photographs or simply browse the web on a larger screen from the comfort of your couch. This is also useful when sharing items with friends and family and allows you to quickly show a group of people photographs from your latest adventure or family celebration.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jbl#Bluetooth Speakers#Jbl Charge
Digital Trends

You’re not going to get the Samsung Odyssey G9 any cheaper than this

Among the various Prime Day deals that are everywhere right now, you’ll find a select few gems that are worth splurging on. If you’re in the market for a premium monitor, one that will offer you the maximum levels of immersion and quality, there are some monitor deals that are worthwhile. One such noteworthy gem is the ultrawide, ultra-bright, and ultra-gorgeous Samsung Odyssey G9. It’s as impressive as it is expensive, but it just got so much cheaper that it’s actually worth the price.
ELECTRONICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Google issues massive warning to Gmail users

Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
INTERNET
SlashGear

Why You Probably Need To Turn Off Live Photos On iPhone

Modern iPhones are able to capture Live Photos, which are images that become mini video clips when you hold them down. It's a nifty little feature and a fantastic way to capture some interesting shots, especially in-motion pictures. If you're trying to capture a picture of someone with both feet up in the air while jumping, for example, Live Photos are the way to go. You get the shot as a mini video, and you can go through the individual frames to select the perfect image. With the built-in Live Effects, you can also create long exposure shots out of Live Photos, especially when you have a static subject and a moving background. There are also fun bounce and loop effects to play around with.
CELL PHONES
Motorious

Ram TRX Warlord 6X6 Jump Fails Spectacularly

This is what tens of thousands of dollars being set on fire for no reason looks and sounds like…. We’ve seen our fair share of idiots jumping all kinds of vehicles unsuccessfully, then living to laugh about their embarrassment. And while most of those are incredibly cringe-inducing moments, this attempted jump using a Ram TRX Warlord 6x6 just might take the award as the worst of the bunch. This has all the right elements: a group of buddies encouraging each other to do it bigger, dirt ramps built on private property with zero engineering skills applied to the process, plenty of “bro talk” before the big moment, plus loads of regret mixed with unspecified bodily injuries.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Trends

Today's Best Bose Soundbar Prime Day Deal

It’s time to upgrade your home theater setup’s audio with Amazon’s Prime Day deals, which includes a for the Bose Smart Soundbar 900. With this Bose soundbar Prime Day deal, it’s yours for $799, compared to its sticker price of $899. You’ll unlock a cinematic experience...
The Drive

Did You Know Amazon Sells Cheap Dirt Bikes?

Did you all know that Amazon, Jeff Bezos' possibly evil retail giant, sells dirt bikes? We're talking proper dirt bikes with engines, wheels, and suspension. I didn't know, and I'm a massive motorcycle nerd who's covered the industry for years, owned plenty myself, and am currently riding a Zero FX (review coming soon). And yet, Amazon absolutely sells motorcycles. You can go to the site right now, search "dirt bikes," and a number of products will show up with Buy It Now buttons beneath them.
CARS
CNET

Why You Can (Probably) Get a Bigger TV Than You Think

Long gone are the days where a "big" TV was 36 inches. Now even 42 and 50 are barely considered "mid-sized." Thanks to 4K resolutions and ultraslim designs, modern TVs have larger screens but take up less space. If you're thinking about getting a new TV you might be wondering, how big can you go? The answer might be a bigger size than you'd think. Maybe not a TV the size of a wall or a TV that is a wall, but in most homes a 65-inch or 75-inch TV fits just fine.
ELECTRONICS
DBLTAP

Free Games Available For Prime Day 2022

As a part of Amazon's massive sale Prime Day to encourage the use of their Prime subscription service, they are continuing to deepen the Prime Gaming partnerships with the gaming community through various deals for PS5 and Xbox Series X games, accessories, and more. One of the best-looking promos of the event so far is that Amazon is offering free numerous free games for fans to download throughout the Prime Day event, from various indie titles, to larger AAA titles like Mass Effect. Check out which games are free to download for Prime Day below.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

How To Remove Malware From Your iPhone And iPad

Over the years, iOS devices have been resistant to malicious software, but are they entirely safe? It turns out that even though Apple regularly checks apps submitted by developers and provides security updates, some malware still manages to make its way to the iPhone and iPad. This could be due to a software vulnerability or a new technique adopted by bad actors, but regardless of the method, there is a slight chance that malware can make its way to your device and cause trouble. In such a situation, what can you do to protect your data from malicious software?
CELL PHONES
CNET

Arlo's Most Affordable Security Cameras Cost Even Less for Prime Day 2022

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. For years, Arlo's lineup of battery-powered outdoor cameras have enjoyed regular placement among our running list of the best security cameras you can buy -- but at hundreds of dollars a piece, they've never come cheap. The Arlo Essential Spotlight Cameras were a step in the right direction as far as value is concerned, bringing the cost per camera down to $130. Now, for Prime Day 2022, you can score a three-pack of those weather-proof, outdoor security cameras for just $250.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Ucoolity 10h wearable air conditioner vest from $89

If you are searching for a wearable air conditioner system capable of keeping you cool in work or during your favourite activity, you may be interested in the Ucoolity wearable cooling vest. Now in its third generation the unique cooling vest offers a wearable air conditioner that can be used for up to 10 hours on a single charge and weighs just 460 g. Featuring fast cooling technology the air-conditioner can cool your body in just three seconds.
RETAIL
Phone Arena

Target has the best deal on the Apple Watch Series 7 right now

The Apple Watch is one of the most sought-after smartwatches, and also happens to be among the most expensive ones. Anyone craving a brand new Apple timepiece has felt the disappointment of sales events — the Apple Watch rarely gets a discount beyond $60. But, during this Prime Day,...
ELECTRONICS
Outdoor Life

Prime Day 2022: Crossbow Deals

If you’re in the market for a good crossbow for the money, then check out these Prime Day 2022 deals. The Barnett Whitetail Pro STR shoots a speedy 400 fps and is on sale for 20 percent off. The sale drops the price down to $550. That price includes a scope, crank, and two bolts.
SHOPPING
Android Authority

How to unsend a message on iMessage

Don't get too excited yet. It's only on iOS 16 and macOS Ventura beta right now. We’ve all been there — we’ve sent online messages to people and later regretted it, wishing we could take them back. Whether under the influence of alcohol, anger, or frustration, we have all said things that we were later unable to walk back. But with the introduction of the iOS 16 and macOS Ventura beta, a new iMessage feature has emerged — the ability to edit or unsend messages. Here’s an overview of the new feature, but everybody has to be on the new operating system version to be able to use it.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

BGR.com

331K+
Followers
9K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy