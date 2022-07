DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - Edward Anthony Medina, a 60-year-old resident of Monte Vista, Colorado has plead guilty to the burglary of a Post Office. According to the plea agreement, Medina pried open the lobby door of the the Monte Vista Post Office in the early morning hours of December 19, 2021. Once inside, Medina broke into a walk-in safe by breaking the handle and dial. Inside the safe were to smaller internal safes, both of which he broke into. The agreement states that Medina stole from one of the two internal safes and stole a total of $702.91 in cash belonging to the U.S. Postal Service.

