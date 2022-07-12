ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Blue Jackets General Manager Jarmo Kekäläinen previews NHL free agency

By Whitney Harding, Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZYkm_0gdDatF800

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager Jarmo Kekäläinen spoke with members of the media Tuesday previewing NHL free agency, which begins Wednesday.

The most important free agency question for Kekäläinen is where the team stands on trying to re-sign restricted free agent winger Patrik Laine.

Laine dazzled for much of last season, averaging a point per game when healthy. He was particularly dominant from late January through late February when he recorded an 11-game point streak — the third-longest in franchise history. He scored the second-most goals (26) and tallied the third-most points (56) behind only Jakub Voracek and Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Blue Jackets select defenseman David Jiricek 6th overall in NHL Entry Draft

“They’ve expressed they want me here and I’ve expressed the same,” Laine said in a post-season interview on April 30. “We have a great group of guys I got to be really close with and I’m excited about the youth we have and the opportunities we’re going to have in a couple years and definitely want to be a part of it.”

The Blue Jackets made a qualifying offer to Laine on Monday and added he’s “not worried” about bringing Laine back on a long-term deal.

Aside from Laine, Kekäläinen said the team doesn’t focus on building through free agency.

“We draft and develop and make sure we educate them the right way to become Blue Jackets,” he said. “I don’t think the [unrestricted free agency] market is or has been in the past very successful at fitting guys in.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Former Buckeye Duane Washington Jr. waived by Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — Former Ohio State Buckeye Duane Washington Jr. was waived by the Indiana Pacers on Thursday after one season with the team. An undrafted free agent, Washington averaged 9.9. points a game his rookie season and played 48 games. Washington shot 40.5% from the field and 37.7% from three-point range. The Pacers waived […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Watch: Johnny Gaudreau discusses signing with Columbus Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Blue Jackets introduced the most significant NHL free-agent acquisition this offseason Thursday. Six-time NHL All-Star forward Johnny Gaudreau agreed to a seven-year, $68.25 million deal with the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, when free agency opened. He said playing in Columbus appealed to him personally as well as professionally. “I think we […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cucho Hernández scores twice, Crew draw 2-2 with DC United

WASHINGTON (The Associated Press) — Cucho Hernandez continued to impress in his second game with the Crew scoring two goals but a late DC United goal left Columbus settling for a 2-2 draw Wednesday. Ola Kamara scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to tie the game. Hernández, who subbed in at halftime, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To LeBron's Buckeye Football Post

LeBron James is ready for the college football season to start. As shared by Ohio State's Twitter page, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar posted an Instagram video hyping himself up for the Buckeyes to take the field in 2022. He's not the only one eagerly waiting for the Buckeyes to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen caught in crossfire of two gunmen in Columbus while another shot in car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after two teens reported being shot in the same area Wednesday, sending both to the hospital. Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near Cedar Drive and Noe Bixby Road on the city’s southeast side, where they found two 19-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a release sent Thursday by the Columbus Division of Police.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrik Laine
Person
Jarmo Kekäläinen
Person
Oliver Bjorkstrand
NBC4 Columbus

Year-old shooting has Columbus police looking for this man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers want the community’s help to find a man accused in an east Columbus shooting last year. The suspect, Aries Cotner, shot at two men inside a car driving west on East 11th Avenue at around 2 p.m. on April 29, 2021. One of the men in the vehicle was hit by one of the bullets fired by Cotner, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP Ohio gives ‘catastrophic’ reason for quickly cutting power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State regulators called AEP Ohio officials to the table Wednesday to review the company’s decision to cut power for thousands of central Ohio homes during a June heat wave. Officials from AEP Ohio, the main energy supply company in central Ohio, appeared before the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to explain […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

2 people killed in Columbus homeless shelter shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a Thursday night shooting at one of the city’s homeless shelters, according to the Columbus Division of Police. CPD said it first got a report of a shooting at 10:56 p.m. at the Van Buren Emergency Shelter in the 500 block of Van Buren Drive. When […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County opens new corrections facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A special dedication was held Wednesday to unveil Franklin County’s new state-of-the-art corrections center. The new facility, which costs about $360 million and has been in the works for years, is named after Franklin County’s longest-serving sheriff, James A. Karnes. “It’s with pride and honor and this would, he’s smiling down […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two bodies found on East Side in potential homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were found dead Thursday afternoon on the East Side. Columbus police say officers responded to a call about 1:15 p.m. of bodies found in the 900 block of Kelton Avenue. Homicide detectives were called to the scene, but further details were not immediately available. This is a developing story. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Today only: How to get a free Subway sandwich

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – To celebrate the most significant menu change to date, Subway will be giving away free sandwiches Tuesday. Last week, Subway announced the “Subway Series,” a lineup of 12 new sandwiches. From 10 a.m. to noon, up to one million free 6-inch sandwiches from the Subway Series lineup will be offered across […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Road rage shooting victim catches incident on camera

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gunshots fired in what was believed to be a road rage incident, and the victim caught the incident on video. Columbus police are investigating the June 28 incident which happened along Stelzer Road and Sunbury Road near Easton. “To relive that over and over, every time I go somewhere, I really […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Two stable after shooting on Columbus’ east side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people went to an area hospital Tuesday night after a shooting on the east side of Columbus. Columbus police said a ShotSpotter alert came in at approximately 10:31 p.m. at the 900 block of East Livingston Ave. Officers discovered two victims suffering gunshot wounds arrived at Grant Medical Center. Both […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Immigration makes roadblock on Groveport shooting victim, suspect IDs: Police

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials said the victim and suspect in Monday’s shooting at a Groveport warehouse were immigrants, and identifying them through fingerprint records was inconclusive. “Our detectives are still working on that, they had Homeland Security come in today, since they are immigrants here, that’s where the difficulty has been,” Groveport […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy