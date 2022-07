TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department says the body of a woman was dropped off at the Stillwater Medical Center ER by three subjects who fled in an SUV. Around 10 a.m. Friday, police say officers were called to the medical center by a parking officer who noticed a dark-colored SUV driving northbound away from the medical center at a high rate of speed shortly after police were notified of the body.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO