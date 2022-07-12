ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Confirmed Matches for Tonight’s Episode of NWA Power

By PWMania.com Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power...

It Suits Him: Big E. Getting Special New Role In WWE

It’s something else to do. Back in March, Big E. suffered a broken neck during a botched spot in a match on WWE SmackDown. Big E. has since spent months recovering and likely has several more months before he is close to being ready to returning to the ring, assuming he ever does. While he is still recovering, WWE has something else for him to do for the company.
NASHVILLE, TN
WWE Star Comments On Possibly Joining The Bloodline

There’s no denying that The Bloodline is one of the most successful groups in wrestling right now as Roman Reigns and The Usos hold all of the major championships from their respective divisions. Reigns and The Usos have been nearly unstoppable with Paul Heyman by their side, but ever...
WWE Tag Team Reportedly Getting New Ring Names Moving Forward

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that the Grizzled Young Veterans will soon have new ring names. James Drake will now go by the name Jagger Reid, while Zack Gibson will start going by the ring name Rip Fowler. Since being dropped from NXT 2.0 on April 19th, the former NXT...
Former WWE Producer Comments on a “Bad Habit” That Seth Rollins Had

Former WWE producer “Road Dogg” Brian James brought up Seth Rollins during a live Q&A session at AdFreeShows.com. When questioned about the “bad habits” independent wrestlers had before joining WWE, Road Dogg said:. “He used to do this thing in the corner where he would jump...
Natalya Reacts to Reports That She Broke Character With Liv Morgan

At the WWE live event this past weekend in Sacramento, California, Natalya worked a triple threat match, with SmackDown Women’s Champion Morgan and Ronda Rousey. As PWMania.com previously reported, an odd encounter occurred after the match. Natalya was the recipient of Morgan’s finisher, earning her the pin. Natalya stood...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ComicBook

The Latest on the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships back in mid-May days after they walked out of Monday Night Raw over booking disputes. The two were suspended indefinitely and reports of them potentially leaving the company have been popping up ever since, but their tag titles have seemingly been left in limbo. WWE announced at the same time as their suspensions that the company would be crowning new champions via a tournament in the near future, but the announcement for one never came. It was soon reported that the idea for the tournament had been scrapped.
Valerie Loureda Reveals What Drew Her to to Signing With WWE

It was recently revealed that Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda had signed with WWE and has started to train at the WWE Performance Center. While speaking with Sam Roberts, Loureda credits Charlotte Flair as the person who drew her into WWE when she attended WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. “Yeah,...
Tino Sabbatelli Speaks Out on Dating Mandy Rose

Former WWE NXT Star Tino Sabbatelli recently spoke with our good friend Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Sabbatelli talked about his relationship with Mandy Rose:. “She’s amazing. She is one of the most humble, down to earth, caring, good-soul women....
Dustin Rhodes Reveals That He Will Miss AEW Dynamite

Pro wrestling veteran and AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to social media earlier today and dropped the unfortunate news that he will be unable to attend “Dynamite: Fyter Fest Pt. 1” due to being ill. When someone in the comments section of his announcement asked if it was COVID-19, Rhodes noted that it does feel like when he had COVID in January 2022.
SAVANNAH, GA
Matt Jackson Reportedly Inured During AEW Tag Team Title Match on Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, on July 13, 2022, in the main event of AEW Dynamite’s “Fyter Fest” special, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeated the Young Bucks and Team Taz (Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs) to win the AEW tag team titles. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com mentioned...
Video: Keith Lee Cuts Emotional Promo After AEW Dynamite Goes Off-Air

As PWMania.com previously reported, on July 13, 2022, in the main event of AEW Dynamite’s “Fyter Fest” special, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeated the Young Bucks and Team Taz (Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs) to win the AEW tag team titles. Lee addressed a real-life incident...
Ric Flair Takes Shot At Chris Jericho Following AEW Dynamite Segment

Ric Flair did not appreciate Chris Jericho’s segment on AEW Dynamite and took a shot at him on social media over it. Wednesday night’s show saw Jericho deliver a promo addressing Eddie Kingston in which he said he was standing in front of the fans as “the Living Legend” and Eddie Kingston’s superior, before accepting the challenge for a barbed wire everywhere match against Kingston on next week’s Dynamite.
David Crockett Not Concerned About Ric Flair Wrestling Again

Fans expressed their concern when WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced he was stepping into the ring for one last-time at the age of 73 at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event on July 31st. Former NWA color commentator David Crockett also had his doubts and opened up...
Top WWE Superstar Set to Miss Extreme Rules

Roman Reigns seems to be out of the WWE Extreme Rules lineup for this year. Before tickets go on sale this Friday, WWE has revealed the advertising materials for the event taking place on October 8 from Philadelphia, PA, and Reigns is not featured. The image below shows the characters...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mandy Rose Shares Her Thoughts on Being Compared to Trish Stratus

WWE NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose spoke on being compared to Hall of Famer Trish Stratus when making an appearance on WWE’s The Bump. “I’m given the opportunity and I’m able to showcase what I have, and I’m able to get the time. I’m having these longer matches and I’m able to show my true potential, and at the end of the day, I have it all. We said that from the beginning, obviously, all the way from Tough Enough, everyone’s been saying, ‘She could be the next Trish Stratus’, all that, but it’s like, you need to have that opportunity to be able to show and be able to showcase your maximum potential. There will never be another Mandy Rose.”
Alberto Del Rio Comments on Possibly Working for WWE or AEW

Former WWE Star Alberto Del Rio recently spoke with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Del Rio commented on the possibility of working for AEW or returning to WWE:. “I would be interested in going to AEW, or any...
Backstage News on The Good Brothers’ Impact Status and Future Plans

Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers reportedly extended their contracts with the company, although they are soon expected to return to NJPW. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson’s Impact contracts were expected to expire in mid-July, however Fightful Select now reports that this has changed. The Good Brothers’...
WWE Star Offering to Teach Cardi B How to Wrestle

WWE has seen a continual trend of athletes and celebrities wanting to wrestle, and Cardi B might be the next. Tyson Fury, Bad Bunny, and Logan Paul, among others, have competed in matches for WWE in recent years. Cardi released some rhymes that referenced to Jimmy Snuka. If the hip-hop...
