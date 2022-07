On a dreary morning in April 2015, the villagers of Pandharkawada in the Yavatmal district of Maharashtra state in western India woke up to find four of their cattle dead on a dry riverbed. This was no ordinary event. Bears and leopards in the area might occasionally kill livestock, but four cattle being killed on the same day without being eaten was unheard of, until then. The villagers informed forest officials, only to have their suspicions confirmed: The cattle were killed by a new tiger in the area.

