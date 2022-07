The Braves farm system is lacking some serious talent following the Matt Olson trade, the graduations of Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider, and the trade of Drew Waters. The good thing is the draft is just around the corner, and the Braves have five picks within the top 100, but it will take a lot of work to replenish this group. With that being said, there are still some names to keep an eye out for in the Braves farm system, and several of them recently received promotions.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO