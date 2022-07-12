ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Johnson City Carousel Day is coming up

By Pat Giblin
 3 days ago
(Photo Courtesy of Johnson City Parks)

JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Carousel Day will be held on Saturday, July 23rd, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at CFJ Park in Johnson City.

The event, centered around the CFJ carousel, is free to attend and includes a variety of entertainers, food and craft vendors, and representatives from multiple community organizations and agencies.

Local food vendors will offer BBQ and ice cream and local art vendors will be selling their crafts.

The special day is run by the Johnson City Rotary Club with help and sponsorships from several local businesses. Your Home Public Library, UHS, Mom’s House, and the JC Senior Center are just a few of the community organizations that will be on hand.

The NY Volunteer Infantry Regiment Reenactors will provide Civil War reenactments, music will be provided by DJ Rich Birdsall, and several children’s entertainers will be on hand.

Entertainers include:

  • Will Stafford, juggler extraordinaire from 11-1.
  • David Black, Magician, with performances at 11:30, 12, and 12:30.
  • Cartoonist Jon Ed Bon Fed from 12-4.
  • Rowdy from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from 1:30-2.

The event takes place on July 23rd to coincide with National Merry-Go-Round Day which is observed on July 25th.

The carousel at CFJ Park was donated to George F. Johnson to the community in 1923 and is the largest of the area’s six carousels.

The carousel was donated by Johnson with the stipulation that every child rides for free, forever. To this day, all EJ carousels in the area still honor that promise made almost 100 years ago.

