The Miz Comments on His New “Massive Balls” T-Shirt

Keith Lee is set to compete on next week's Dynamite as part of Fyter Fest in a throwdown for the AEW Tag Team Championships. Alongside his Swerve In Our Glory partner Swerve, Lee is set to face Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs and the Champions The Young Bucks in a Triple or Nothing match. Earlier today Lee posted a tweet that cast some doubt on what's happening, as he wrote "Got some very much less than stellar news today.... No matter the results, tomorrow's match belongs to my two brothers. It's all I can do until I return. Love you boys." Lee didn't elaborate on the less-than-stellar news, but we wish Lee all the best.
