ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Walk to End Alzheimer's in Henderson County scheduled for September

By Staff Reports
Times-News
Times-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47eQJm_0gdDYkXZ00

On Saturday, Sept. 24, Henderson County and surrounding area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Henderson County at Mills River Park. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and a walk start at 10:30 a.m.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease, according to a news release. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States, the release says. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In North Carolina alone, there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 356,000 caregivers.

To sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer of Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Henderson County, visit act.alz.org/Hendersoncounty or call 800-272-3900.

Comments / 0

Related
WDCG G105

This Is The Best Hospital In North Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
DURHAM, NC
my40.tv

Renovation plans revealed for Henderson County Welcome Center

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Tourism Development Authority on Wednesday offered a behind-the-scenes look at the renovation plans for the county's welcome center. Tourism officials said the changes will improve the experience for visitors and locals, as well as for employees at the center. "When visitors walk...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Cherokee Tribal Council votes in favor of resolution renaming Clingmans Dome

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Cherokee Tribal Council voted Thursday afternoon, July 14, 2022, in favor of a resolution to rename Clingmans Dome. The vote will begin the process of restoring the landmark's original Cherokee name, Kuwahi, which means "mulberry place." There was discussion Thursday about researching the correct...
CHEROKEE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Henderson County, NC
Government
Henderson County, NC
Society
County
Henderson County, NC
WYFF4.com

Pastor John Gray's wife gives update on husband's health scare

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Relentless Pastor John Gray's wife says "It was the prayers of the righteous that availed," in her latest post about his health scare. On Sunday, Gray's wife, Aventer Gray, posted to social media that John Gray had been admitted to a hospital and was in a critical care unit because of a Saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots.
GREENVILLE, SC
Mountain Xpress

Is the French Broad River safe for swimming?

Nothing sparks an online debate among Asheville-based social media groups faster than a question concerning the cleanliness of the French Broad River. Advocates for water activities say they’ve spent countless hours in the river without so much as a tummy ache, while opponents maintain that they wouldn’t dare stick a toe in the water. And being a local doesn’t necessarily put someone on one side of the dispute or the other.
ASHEVILLE, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Revival of a once thriving boutique hotel coming to Main Street

The bygone days of early 20th century life in Franklin may have a resurgence – to some extent. Town of Franklin Planner Justin Setser shared with the Council in early June that an Opportunity Appalachia (OA) grant may open the way for the building that once served as an early-to-mid 20th century hotel to once again be used as not only a hotel but also as a restaurant.
FRANKLIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Senior Health#Americans
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Return Church Road

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Return Church Road came up multiple times throughout our submission and on Facebook. So, we looked into it’s problems. This road is on Oconee County. It stretches about six miles through Seneca and Westminster between Highway 24 and Wells Highway. The potholes get...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Viewer wants to know what is being built along Sweeten Creek Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 100 acres along Sweeten Creek Road just south of the Blue Ridge Parkway are being developed. "What is being built on Sweeten Creek Road across from the Carolina Day Athletic Complex,” a viewer named Allison wrote to Ask 13. The Busbee apartment...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Crews continue searching for a missing Asheville man. Authorities say 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci was last seen on June 24th. His car was found in a remote area off Curtis Creek Road in McDowell County. The car has been towed to the Asheville Police Department for further investigation. Officials say there has been no sign of the 20-year-old.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

On the Town: Gaffney Peach Festival

Alex Murdaugh indicted on two counts of murder in wife’s, son’s deaths. Margaret Ann Carter has more details on the indictments handed down against attorney Alex Murdaugh in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife and son. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Colleton County Grand...
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Family forced to flee mold now on mission to return home

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When the Brockinton family made the move from Florida to South Carolina in 2014, they knew the Sugar Creek neighborhood was exactly where they wanted to be. “It was our dream neighborhood,” Ashley Brockinton told FOX Carolina. “We were just really happy.”. After...
GREER, SC
Sylva Herald

Business scene slow but steady

Sylva’s business scene has not been evolving as rapidly as it has in the past, but still, there is a new place for tattoos and another for kitchen supplies to cook everything under the sun. A Mill Street fixture left town, businesses moved and a Jackson County landmark has new owners.
SYLVA, NC
lafocusnewspaper.com

Renowned Pastor John Gray in Critical Condition; Prayers Requested

Renowned Pastor John Gray is hospitalized in a Greenville, South Carolina hospital with a life-threatening pulmonary embolism that could end his life with even the slightest movement. His wife and followers are praying for a miracle and have enlisted the whole of the Christian community in their efforts. Gray—who leads...
GREENVILLE, SC
Sylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Social Worker in Child Protective Services

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Social Worker in Child Protective Services. This position investigates reports of child abuse and neglect and provides services to families where needs have been identified. Requires some availability after hours. The starting salary is $45,736.42, if fully qualified. Minimum qualifications include a four-year degree in a Human Service field. Preference will be given to applicants with a Master's or Bachelor's Degree in Social Work and/or experience providing Social Work services. Applicants should complete an application for Jackson County which is located at www.jcdss.org and submit it to the Jackson County Department of Social Services, 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until July 22, 2022. 19-20e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Times-News

Times-News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hendersonville, NC from blueridgenow.com.

 http://blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy