Christian Sinclair and team Canada will try to keep their dominant streak going in the 2022 Concacaf W Championship when their take on Jamaica in the semifinal round on Thursday on Paramount+. The Canadian side has been unstoppable on both sides of the pitch through the first three matches of the 2022 Concacaf Women's Championship, outscoring opponents 9-0 along the way. But the Jamaican side has had its own success, shutting out the opposition in two of its last three matches. Jamaica enters Thursday's game after defeating Haiti 4-0. You can stream the match live on Paramount+.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO