ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many schools in the state will see infrastructure updates with funds coming from the Illinois State Board of Education. State Senator Steve Stadelman announced the incoming funds saying, “We are providing these schools with the necessary funds for improvements to their facilities that will allow them to better serve students. Improving buildings and investing in projects for our schools ensures we are always looking for ways to facilitate better learning environments for all students.”

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO