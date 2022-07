All County Council candidates have been invited to the event to be held at the Black Pearl on the Columbia in Washougal. There’s no doubt that the last couple of years have been difficult for many to say the least. Unprecedented closures, businesses collapsing, people too scared to be around others, shoot, people couldn’t even go to church or kids play on playgrounds. Hospitals jammed full and nursing homes locked down and outbreaks and quarantines.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO