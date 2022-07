The Dutchess County SPCA is trying to find the person who dumped a dog into a random yard in Hyde Park on Wednesday. The DCSPCA says the dog is now safe at the shelter. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at (845) 452-7722 ext. 415 or humanelaw@dcspca.org. They...

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO