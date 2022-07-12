ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

New pavilion in works for Anita Purves Nature Center

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3brD7s_0gdDUodx00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA ) — A new pavilion is coming to the Anita Purves Nature Center.

The 30×40 foot pavilion will have retractable sides for multi-season use, a fireplace and a single bathroom. The project also includes grills, a drinking fountain, path connections to the Nature Center and Playscape, a parking lot expansion with solar-powered streetlights and rain gardens.

This will serve as the new home base for the Nature Day Camp, which is available for all ages, preschool to adult. For more information, check out the Anita Purves Nature Center Facebook page .

Construction is expected to begin in August.

The project was made possible through a $750,000 grant awarded to the Urbana Park District by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Pritzker names 87 parks as grant recipients

The pavilion honors the 50th anniversary of the Urbana Park District Advisory Committee, which is made up of Urbana community members.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chambanamoms.com

Visit the Indoor Playground at Copper Creek Church in Champaign

The indoor play area at Copper Creek Church in southwest Champaign is a new hidden gem. There’s a new indoor playground on the block — and it’s at Copper Creek Church on Curtis Road in southwest Champaign. Copper Creek’s building is almost brand-new, completed right as the pandemic hit in 2020. That’s why you might not know about a C-U best-kept secret: the indoor playground and nursery, completely free and open to the public Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Our Town Mattoon: Signs of skin cancer with VitalSkin Dermatology

VitalSkin Dermatology is a full service medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology clinic. Since opening in Mattoon, VitalSkin Dermatology has expanded to three additional locations across central Illinois. In addition to medical dermatology, we have a wide variety of cosmetic offerings and products as well. We are a one stop shop...
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Our Town Mattoon: Sarah Bush Lincoln building new hospice house

Sarah Bush Lincoln is building a brand new SBL Hospice House with construction starting this summer. There is a capital campaign underway to help support it – “The most important home you’ll ever build.”. This house will be the only hospice home outside of St. Louis and...
MATTOON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Urbana, IL
Urbana, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Urbana, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Sports
Urbana, IL
Government
Herald & Review

Decatur backyard farmer dreams of expansion

DECATUR — As a backyard farmer within the city limits of Decatur, Josh McGrath tends bees, chickens and a variety of veggies. While the urban farmer nurtures his chickens and crops on a city lot, he dreams of having as many as 10 acres to farm, but the price of farmland today makes that dream hard to attain.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Allerton Park tops fundraising goal

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Allerton Park and Retreat Center didn’t just meet an $8 million fundraising goal; they have eclipsed it. The park raised $8.8 million during the “ALL IN for Allerton campaign,” an effort that was launched in 2014 in conjunction with the University of Illinois’ With Illinois campaign. Allerton was built as a […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Steps to start a business with Champaign Center Partnership

The Champaign Center Partnership is co-sponsoring a new series with the Champaign Public Library called “So You Want to Start a Business”. Each month, we will bring together local and seasoned entrepreneurs in different industries to share their story about how they started their business and the lessons they learned.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Our Town Mattoon: Central Roofing

With material costs going up, if you need a roof repair or installation it’s best to look at your costs now. Central Roofing joins shares what roofing types are best as well as how to choose the right contractor to fit your needs. We spend countless hours on training...
MATTOON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Gardens#Urban Construction#The Nature Center#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Carle Hospital establishes safe sensory rooms

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) Carle Hospital added a sensory space to their Emergency Department. The sensory room will give those with autism a more calm room–without bright lights, flashing computer screens, and things of that nature. For someone with autism, bright lights and sounds can be too stimulating. When the child or adult with sensory issues […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Time capsule found at school demolition

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The city of Danville is saying goodbye to Cannon Elementary School nearly a century after it opened. After the school flooded in 2015, officials decided the school needed to be torn down. During that demolition, crews found a time capsule. Alumni say the moment was bittersweet. “We didn’t want to see […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign County re-vamping environment with new projects

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Service environmental projects are coming to Champaign! Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said three government agencies in Champaign County are getting money from AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps to aid in the local natural environment in Champaign. The Champaign County Department of Planning and Zoning will organize neighborhood clean-up events in neighborhoods […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur Salvation Army’s upcoming family event

The next few weeks leading up to the fun night can be an opportunity for Decatur Area businesses or church groups to invite a collection spot and the collected items can be brought to the event or to the Salvation Army that week. Collection service projects like this are really...
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Preschool
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Business leaders honored at Champaign Co. Toast to Tourism

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Five business leaders were honored on Wednesday for their contributions in making Champaign County a better place to live, work and visit. The following five people were awarded the county’s 2022 Tourism Impact Awards by the Visit Champaign County Foundation: Kayla Brown of Fire Doll Studio The Riggs Family of Riggs […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Add Sleepy the kitten into your furever family

Sarah Sheppard introduces us to an adorable kitten looking for his furever home. The purpose of the Champaign County Humane Society is to prevent cruelty to animals, to promote animal welfare, to educate the public about the humane care and treatment of animals, to increase public awareness of the companion animal overpopulation issue and to provide solutions, and to provide high quality shelter, medical, and adoption services for animals when necessary.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I street closing for road improvement project

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of a street on the University of Illinois campus will be closing this week in order to allow for road construction. Daniel Street will be closing west of Fourth Street on Monday and will be closed for three weeks. The closure will be part of an Illinois American Water project […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
mahometdaily.com

Lake of the Woods Golf Course takes steps to reduce emissions

Mahomet, IL – Lake of the Woods Golf Course has replaced their fossil-fuel-powered fleet with a five-year lease of 60 Club Car Tempo Lithium-ION series golf carts from Battery Specialists + Golf Cars in Champaign. The Club Car Tempo is an electric cart that features auto-breaking, flip windshields and dual USB ports. A two week test run with these carts conducted in 2021 yielded favorable reviews and a greater customer appreciation of the clean and quiet electric carts.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

The latest building permits for Macon County

263 E. Christine St., $8,000, owner is Tony Poraino, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement. 2020 W. Division St., $19,600, owner is Sarah Boline, contractor is Freedom Forever IL, LLC, install a PV Rooftop Solar 28. 14 Greenridge Drive, $9,800, owner is Linda Porter, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc.,...
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Lincoln Avenue closing next week for bridge repairs

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing down one block of Lincoln Avenue in Urbana next week in order to repair a bridge carrying the road over Boneyard Creek. This project is expected to last almost a month. The closure will be between Springfield Avenue and Green Street and it will start on […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Three Kings of Peace hosts splash party

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Three Kings of Peace Mentoring Center in Danville is a place where parents can send their children to play and learn without the fear of violence. But they decided to do something a little different this week with a splash party. “I like about it, when we are like sliding […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Freedom Fridays with Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce

Dreaming of warm sunshine and live music? Mark your calendars for every Friday in July and join us in downtown Rantoul for another season of fun and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy! Some Chairs and shade are provided based on a first come first serve basis. Bring a...
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

WCIA

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy