New pavilion in works for Anita Purves Nature Center

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA ) — A new pavilion is coming to the Anita Purves Nature Center.

The 30×40 foot pavilion will have retractable sides for multi-season use, a fireplace and a single bathroom. The project also includes grills, a drinking fountain, path connections to the Nature Center and Playscape, a parking lot expansion with solar-powered streetlights and rain gardens.

This will serve as the new home base for the Nature Day Camp, which is available for all ages, preschool to adult. For more information, check out the Anita Purves Nature Center Facebook page .

Construction is expected to begin in August.

The project was made possible through a $750,000 grant awarded to the Urbana Park District by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The pavilion honors the 50th anniversary of the Urbana Park District Advisory Committee, which is made up of Urbana community members.

