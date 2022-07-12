ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison LeCroy Reacts to Austen Kroll’s ‘Medusa’ Dig, Says ‘Summer House’ Showed ‘Exactly Who He Is’

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

There’s still no love lost between Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll.

During a joint interview with costar Venita Aspen, the 31-year-old hairdresser opened up about her ex-boyfriend, 35, branding her “Medusa” on the July 7 episode while reacting to her engagement to Brett Randle.

“If I was Medusa, he would be stone by now,” Madison exclusively told Us. “And honestly, Medusa has great hair.”

Venita agreed: “She [also] has a great body. She has good things going for her. So it’s really more of a compliment than it is an insult.”

“Whether it’s a snake, it’s still volume and that’s all we’re asking for when it comes to that,” Madison added. “So thanks Austen!”

The former couple split for good at the end of 2020 after their messy romance played out on seasons 6 and 7 of the Bravo show. Austen went on to meet Ciara Miller on season 1 of Winter House and when the “Pillows and Beer” podcast cohost visited the Hamptons house during season 6 of Summer House, he came under fire for hooking up with both the nurse and her costar Lindsay Hubbard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWgOj_0gdDTtqZ00
Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll. Stephanie Diani/Bravo (2)

“I did [watch] and I loved every bit of it,” Madison told Us. “I thought it was dead on to exactly who he is and I’m just so thankful that everyone was able to see it. And now it’s like, ‘See! This is what you guys missed in the edits, but this is who he is.’ He’s not husband material, but he made that very clear.”

While Austen has moved on with costar Olivia Flowers — “They’re both tall,” Madison tells Us when asked about their coupling — Madison is preparing to marry Brett, who hasn’t appeared on Southern Charm.

“He doesn’t watch this show, but I’ll show him things on Instagram because he doesn’t even have social media,” she told Us. “He supports me in that and hopefully, you know, who’s to say that he might not come in the future and pop in, but it’s not really his style.”

Venita noted, “I mean he’s very quiet and reserved, you know, just likes to support Madison from the sidelines.”

“I love that about him,” Madison concluded. “He’s not a diva, that’s for sure.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. For more from Madison and Venita, watch the video above.

