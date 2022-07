A TikTok “frog army” has racked up millions of likes – but the potential consequences of the bizarre stunt are no joke, experts say. In February of this year, a young TikTok user who claims to be based in the UK started building out a “frog army” after noticing “some type of eggs in a shallow pond near his home”. In recent videos, he claimed to have gathered more than 1.4m eggs that have hatched into tadpoles in a backyard pool he built. “I wanted to create the largest frog army in history,” he said in one video. “Next year I will create a giant pond for 10 million frogs.”

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO