Nebraska City, NE

Nebraska Game & Parks explains goose banding

1011now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruce Ash of Arcadia has a massive collection...

www.1011now.com

News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Game and Parks, Akrs awards Take ‘Em Hunting prize

CRETE - A southeast Nebraska hunter will have the use of a premium John Deere Gator for one year thanks to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Akrs Equipment through the Take ‘Em Hunting campaign. Noah Ludetke took his friend Preston turkey hunting and it paid off in a big way.
NEBRASKA STATE
journaldemocrat.com

Syracuse Scout hooks Master Angler fish

A Syracuse Boy Scout, Will Simon, recently reeled in a 21.5 inch Large Mouth Bass. The fish qualifies for a Master Angler award for length. A weight was not recorded. Simon will get a certificate from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Simon was in the process of earning his Fly Fishing Merit Badge when he reeled the fish in using a basic rod and lure as bait. The fish was caught at Camp Cornhusker outside of DeBois. One of the requirements for completing the merit badge is cleaning a fish. Since Simon had already met the requirement, others cleaned the Large Mouth Bass to help meet the requirement of the badge.
SYRACUSE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winning Nebraska Pick 5 ticket sold in central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket is holding a ticket worth $150,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday's Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $150,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Russ's Market...
HASTINGS, NE
klkntv.com

23 events across Nebraska happening this weekend

Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s almost the weekend, so it’s time to start making plans for how to spend the two days off. Whether you’re looking for an all-ages event or something 21+, there’s plenty of weekend activities across the state. OMAHA:. Late Night at...
LINCOLN, NE
fsrmagazine.com

Smash Park Breaks Ground on Omaha, Nebraska, Location

Eatertainment destination Smash Park, known for its social mix of food, drinks, events, and recreation – including its flagship activity, pickleball – is breaking ground on a new location in Omaha, anticipated to open in the fall of 2023. Smash Park CEO Monty Lockyear said the company is...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

WarHorse breaks ground on Nebraska casino

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska's capital city is one step closer to casino gambling. WarHorse Gaming held a groundbreaking ceremony for WarHorse Casino in Lincoln on Tuesday. The groundbreaking event took place at the future home of the facility, Lincoln Race Course, and included remarks from Lance Morgan, President and CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., the Winnebago-based company that operates WarHorse, and Garald “Wally” Wollesen, President of Nebraska Horsemen .
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

The reviews are in, and Nebraska's best ice cream comes from Ted and Wally's!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — In light of National Ice Cream Day coming up on July 17, Yelp has released the best place to get ice cream in 2022 in each state and province. They came up with these places based on a number of factors including total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021 and April 21, 2022, said Yelp.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Smash Park set to bring recreation destination to La Vista

LA VISTA, Neb. — A new entertainment destination is coming to La Vista — and the main attraction is pickleball. The sport is very popular in the Metro: Omaha is one of the top five cities in the country for the sport of pickleball. Smash Park is expected...
LA VISTA, NE
1011now.com

Tattoo artist turns abortion anger into donations

Martinez: "I have nothing but love for Nebraska" Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez reflects on his time at Nebraska. Noah Carpenter played at Pinehurst in the NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Lincoln brewery wins gold medal at U.S. Open Beer Championships

One of Zipline Brewing Co.'s signature beers has been honored as the best for the second time. Zipline's Copper Alt was awarded the gold medal in the Altbier category at the recently concluded U.S. Open Beer Championships in Ohio. It's the second time the beer has won a gold medal...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Historic landmarks across Nebraska

Historic landmarks across the state of Nebraska serve as reminders of prehistoric animals that once roamed the land and sea and the great migration of settlers to the West.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska's 77th Mother of the Year shares advice

CREIGHTON, Neb. -- A beloved mother in Creighton sat down with NCN after having won the American Mothers' 77th Nebraska Mother of the Year Award. "I am still in awe," Kimmera Vogt said about having been nominated by her sister-in-law. Vogt has three children with her late husband, Dave, who...
CREIGHTON, NE
Mark Elworth Jr

Where to find Amethyst in Lincoln Nebraska

Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Aardvark Antique Mall. Midwest Stones is open 7 days a week, 9am-8pm inside the Aardvark Antique Mall, Display Cases #368, 387, 420, 436, 437, 470, and 487, 5800 Arbor Street, Lincoln NE, 68517.
LINCOLN, NE

