Cardi B’s Birthday Gift to Her Daughter Was a Whopping 5-Figure Stack of Cash

By Thea Glassman
 3 days ago
Cardi B performs at the Wireless festival in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. David Cliff/Invision/AP

Some kids get toys for their birthday. Some get video games. If you’re really lucky and you’re Kulture, Cardi B and Offset’s 4-year-old daughter, you get $50,000 in cash. The little one rang in her date of birth with a big bundle of money, which she carried in her hands during a video that her dad posted to Instagram stories, per E! Online.

“What is that?” Offset asks the toddler, who says, “A ticket!” “A ticket is a million, girl,” he replied. “That’s 50. Say 50!”

That was just the beginning of Kulture’s very exciting birthday celebrations. Her mom and dad took her to Candytopia, an interactive candy world which features everything from “flying unicorn pigs to a marshmallow tsunami.” Cardi B also paused her recent performance in Birmingham, to request that the massive crowd sing her daughter happy birthday.” They very happily complied! “I will be posting on twitter later or maybe here BIRMINGHAM WIRELESS MADNESS …..But this post is for my baby girl BIG 4 tomorrow,” she wrote alongside the sweet video.

Kulture is no stranger to epic parties. Last year, Cardi B and Offset threw her a fairytale-themed party which included bowling lanes, a ball pit, Disney princesses and a pony ride. Her cake was shaped like a beautifully-built, elaborate castle. “Listen imma live my childhood dreams thru my kids,” the rapper later tweeted.

While she enjoys spoiling her daughter, Cardi has discussed the fact that she wants Kulture to view the world through a lens beyond her comfortable life.

“[Kulture] lives a different lifestyle than I lived. This girl gets in a pool every single day; I can’t swim because I barely went to the pool. … I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn’t mean you’re super-privileged,” she told Billboard in 2020. “Even me with her dad, we have had really bad experiences with police, and we’re rich and famous. I want her to know that you’re not going to be an exception. I want her to have compassion. I don’t want her to ever have the mentality of, ‘This doesn’t apply to me.’”

These celeb parents know how to throw an epic birthday bash!

