Morehouse Parish, LA

BOIL ADVISORY: Jones McGinty Water System issues water boil advisory

By My Sherie Johnson
 3 days ago
MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Jones McGinty Water System issued a water boil advisory Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

According to officials, the water system experienced a problem with the water on Old Bonita Road. The following customers are affected:

  • Knox Ferry Road.
  • Bayou Bluff Road.
  • Claude Mann Road.
  • Old Bonita Road south of Sission Road.

The Jones McGinty Water System recommended customers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation by the following means:

  • Boil the water for one full minute in a clean container.
  • The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

