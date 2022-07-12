Thompson files for county commission as independent

Traffic changes are scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 15, along U.S. Highway 83 from the Oklahoma/Kansas state line north of the U.S.-83/K-51 junction in Seward County. U.S.-83 traffic will be reduced to one lane through the project area. Motorists should be aware of delays of up to 15 minutes as one-lane traffic will be directed by flaggers and a pilot car through the work zone. The lane reduction will be marked by signs and cones. When construction is not taking place, U.S.-83 will be open to normal traffic.

SEWARD COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO