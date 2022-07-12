Thompson files for county commission as independent

The Seward County Republicans will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at the Baker Arts Center. Participants will be discussing the upcoming primary election, and Seward County Commission candidates Chris Linenbroker and Scott Carr are listed on the agenda. Anyone interested in the Seward County Republican Party is...
The Seward County Democrats will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Liberal Memorial Library for an ice cream social and meeting. Participants will have the opportunity to meet Jose Lara, District 38 State Senate Candidate, and Jimmy Beard, First District Congressional candidate. Ice cream, toppings, and other refreshments will be served.
Staff from Kansas First District Congressman Tracey Mann’s office was in Liberal Monday as part of visits they are making to most of the district’s more than 60 counties. Christopher Randol, intern for outreach and constituent services for Mann, said Mobile Office Hours are meant as a way to help people in underserved areas of the district.
The Liberal City Commission met Tuesday evening at 5:30 pm and after rescinding Resolutions 1628, 1695, and 2131 where all properties have been brought up to code by either abatement or repairs of the structures. Rescinding these resolutions and adopting Resolution 2378 will allow the properties to be sold or developed.
The Liberal City Commission will have a wide variety of topics to discuss at its next meeting this evening starting at 5:30. Tonight’s meeting will be at the Blue Bonnet Community Building at 1109 W. 7th Street. Up first for the commission will be a request for the rescinding...
Traffic changes are scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 15, along U.S. Highway 83 from the Oklahoma/Kansas state line north of the U.S.-83/K-51 junction in Seward County. U.S.-83 traffic will be reduced to one lane through the project area. Motorists should be aware of delays of up to 15 minutes as one-lane traffic will be directed by flaggers and a pilot car through the work zone. The lane reduction will be marked by signs and cones. When construction is not taking place, U.S.-83 will be open to normal traffic.
Preschool through 8th grade enrollment for the 2022-23 school year will take place at the Seward County Activity Center on the following dates:. • Tuesday, July 26 (480 employees only) from 1 to 3 p.m. • Wednesday, July 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. • Thursday, July 28 from...
The Kansas Children’s Service League will host an event July 19 at Lewis Automotive in Liberal to allow parents to have their child car safety seats to be checked for safe installment. At the event, staff will also be available to help parents begin the application process for the...
On the night of July 12th, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office along with Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Liberal Police Department assisted the Morton County Sheriff’s Office with a high-speed chase which began in Morton County. A successful deployment of stop sticks caused the fleeing vehicle to lose air in two tires, but continued at a speed of approximately 90 mph. The vehicle eventually drove off the roadway into a corn field near the intersection RD 7 and RD K in Seward County. After about a six-hour man hunt in the corn field all 3 occupants of the vehicle were apprehended.
The Seward County Health Department has always been able to draw blood for lab tests, but those draws usually came after a patient received a doctor’s order. Starting July 19, health department clients will be able to get lab draws done without a physician’s notice. On that date, SCHD will begin offering a new service, Lifecare Labs, for patients to select from a panel of non-diagnostic lab services.
Herbert Keith Johnson, 89, died Sunday, July 10, 2022. He was born Nov. 20, 1932 to Herbert and Echo Johnson. He married Shirley M. Walthall June 10, 1961. She preceded him in death. He graduated from Liberal High School in 1952, then attended New Mexico Military Institute, Southwest Texas Junior...
July is National Ice Cream Month and Seward County Community College will once again celebrate the occasion by giving away ice cream all month long. SCCC will hand out ice cream, on a first-come, first-serve basis at various locations, beginning with Liberal Memorial Library Wednesday at noon. The college will...
ULYSSES – Marjorie Ellen (King) Epps, 89, died Friday, July 8, 2022 at Western Prairie Senior Living Community. She was born July 5, 1933, to Roy and Alice (Christensen) King. She married Carl Epps July 7, 1950. He preceded her in death Dec. 22, 2010. She graduated from Grant...
John Galen Greer, 74, died June 24, 2022 in Liberal. He was born Sept. 10, 1947 to Jack and Margaret Greer. He married Patricia K. Fehrenbach June 7, 1969. She survives. After graduation, he served his country in the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1969. He started his...
ULYSSES – Jay D. Bloesser, 82, died Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses. He was born March 1, 1940 to Lawrence and Sylvia (Brown) Bloesser. He married Wanda Chilson June 6, 1959. She survives. He graduated from Greeley County High School and then attended...
ELKHART – Grace Pansy Sleeper, 88, died Monday, July 11, 2022 at Pioneer Manor in Hugoton. She was born Jan. 2, 1934 to Fred Francis and Maybelle May (Conard) Craver. She married William E. Sleeper Oct. 28, 1951. He preceded her in death in 2001. She graduated from Elkhart...
Calvin Eugene Craig, 71, died Sunday, July 10, 2022. Survivors include children, Calvin (Melissa) Craig Jr., Clearwater, and Christy Craig, Clearwater; grandchildren: Jacob Erwin, Coby Kesler, Austin Erwin, Sydney Craig, Justin Craig; and great grandchild Josie Kesler. He was preceded by his mother, Mallie Craig; and daughter, Ashley Craig. •...
ULYSSES – Ronald Lee Freed, 83, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021. He was born Nov. 7, 1938 to Vernon and Mary Maurine Porter Freed. He married Gertraud Groeger in June 1961. He graduated from Ulysses High School in 1957, where he played on an undefeated Ulysses football team. After high school he went to Fort Hays State College on a football scholarship, leaving early to go into the Army.
STANTON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man was killed in a deadly crash Monday in the western part of the state after rear-ending a semi. A 33-year-old truck driver from Moscow, Kansas was driving westbound on Highway 160 when he stopped to turn north onto a service road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Dennis Duwayne Davis, 57, of Pierceville, was driving behind the semi and failed to stop, hitting the semi from behind, said KHP.
STANTON COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Monday in Stanton County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chevy truck driven by Dennis Duwayne Davis, 57, Pierceville, Kansas, was westbound on U.S. 160 five miles west of Kansas 27. The truck rear-ended a 2009...
