ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

Idaho woman incarcerated for 69 days in Alabama could be released

By Kayla Smith
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29lIWH_0gdDQLNq00

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect that Sarah Stanley was arrested by the Moulton Police Department.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An Idaho woman who was arrested in Lawrence County was set to be extradited to her home state, according to prosecutors. However, 69 days later she remains incarcerated in Alabama.

Sarah Stanley appeared in a Lawrence County courtroom on Thursday where her attorney said she has been detained, without bond, for an unreasonable amount of time.

Man wanted in June hammer attack arrested with mom after fleeing: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Deputies

Stanley was arrested by Moulton Police on April 29 because of an outstanding felony warrant. She was involved in a custody case in Idaho, and she left the state with her child, violating her custody agreement which resulted in the felony charge.

When Moulton Police arrested her, prosecutors say she gave deputies a fake name but she currently has not been charged with anything in Alabama.

In Thursday’s hearing, Stanley said she waived her extradition rights in May, shortly after her arrest.

She said she waived them again during a hearing in June but Lawrence County Circuit Judge Mark Craig said there was no record of her waiving her rights.

No bond for Bristol Court shooting suspect

The state of Idaho has known about Stanley’s arrest for more than 60 days and has not made a move to extradite her.

On Thursday, Judge Craig said the state of Alabama has nothing to gain from keeping Stanley imprisoned. He said if she is not picked up by Idaho law enforcement officers by noon on July 14, she is to be released from the Lawrence County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Lawrence County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
State
Alabama State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Moulton, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Moulton, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama records its first lightning fatality of 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A recent string of lightning-related deaths has pushed the total to six in the U.S. for the year. The most recent fatality occurred in southern Alabama. On July 9th, Greg Shipp, a man in his 30s, was killed while floating down a creek in Brewton. The...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

Alabama man struck, killed by lightning

BREWTON, Ala. (WHNT) — A South Alabama man was killed after authorities say he was struck by lightning over the course of the weekend. According to AL.com, Gregg Shipp died on Saturday, July 9, after he was hit by a lightning bolt. The thunderstorm developed as Shipp was floating down Burnt Corn Creek near O’Bannon Park with a group of four adults and a child.
BREWTON, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Craig
AL.com

Electric bills and garbage trucks: Down in Alabama

Around 400 people -- competitors and non-competitors -- have been treated for various health issues at World Games venues. U.S. Space Command headquarters is another step closer to relocating to Huntsville. The price of about everything has gone up or is going up, and Alabama Power rates are no exception.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Extradition#Mobile Co#Moulton Police#Lawrence County Circuit#Bristol Court
utv44.com

Alabama widow loses $430,000 in romance scam

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Bonnie Libheart formed a virtual relationship with three men over the last eight year, sending pictures back and forth, praying together, and talking about a life together. But all three men lived overseas and started asking for money months into the relationship. "I had the...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Ala. Conservation Enforcement Officer dies in off-duty accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officer Senior Greg F. Gilliland died on July 12, 2022, in an off-duty accident, according to officials with Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division. Officer Gilliland was a 19-year veteran of the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, Law Enforcement Section. Michael M....
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
atmorenews.com

Attempted murder suspect, 75, extradited from Fla.

An elderly Atmore man, held in the Escambia County (Fla,) Jail since February 2021 for trying to run down several law enforcement officers with his car, has been extradited to Alabama to face charges here. The Escambia County Detention Center website shows that 75-year-old Lem Roy Sanders, who is said...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
police1.com

Ala. girl, 10, offers free lemonade to cops after deputy’s LODD

ALABASTER, Ala. — A young girl is showing her support for police by offering free lemonade to local law enforcement, according to the Shelby County Reporter. Handley Abbott, 10, was inspired to help police after she learned about the recent death of Alabama deputy Brad Johnson, the report said. Johnson was shot and mortally wounded during a pursuit on June 29.
ALABASTER, AL
CBS 42

Mississippi radio personality’s home hit by stray bullet

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Robert Walker, a well-known radio host at 97.7 in Jackson a group of young men drove up and fired dozens of rounds at two other young men right outside his home July 7. “The mayor’s saying the city is safe, the city is not safe,” Walker said. Walker said his main […]
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy