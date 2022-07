COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is learning more about a 6-year-old boy who was bitten and killed by a rattlesnake. Family friends tell 11 News the tragic incident happened in the Bluestem Prairie Open Space in Security-Widefield. The little boy was bitten the evening of July 5 and passed away earlier Monday. Per family wishes, 11 News will not provide information on what happened or the little boy’s name at this time.

3 DAYS AGO