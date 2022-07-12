Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adair, Taylor by NWS

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron is requesting anyone who may know the location of Ricky Griffis of Monticello, Ky. to contact the Wayne County Sheriff Office ASAP. On Wednesday July 6, 2022, at Deputy Joe Horne responded to a call from Ricky’s family stating they had not seen, or had they heard anything from him since Monday July 4, 2022, which was uncommon for Ricky. Ricky did not show up for work either. They family received a returned text message from Ricky on Tuesday July 5, 2022, at 9:29 am with him saying he was stuck in the woods. No other contact has been made with Ricky since then. On Wednesday July 6, 2022, Ricky’s vehicle was located in the Coopersville strip mine area of Wayne County. A search by of the area by the Wayne County Sheriff Office and an extended search by the Wayne County Rescue Squad along with family members with Ricky not being located. The search and investigation is continuing.

MONTICELLO, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO