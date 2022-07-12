ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adair, Taylor by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-12 15:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to...

alerts.weather.gov

lakercountry.com

Wayne County man still missing

Wayne County law enforcement officers are continuing to search for a man who has been missing since July 5. 46-year-old Ricky Griffis was reported missing on July 6, and his car and cell phone were discovered in the Coopersville strip mine area of Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Woman Found Dead In Lake Cumberland

A woman was found dead in southern Kentucky on Tuesday in Lake Cumberland. The coroner said Chelse Rae Gregory was found dead in the water Tuesday night near Fishing Creek, which is west of Somerset. The coroner also said people who were with her gave different stories on what happened.
SOMERSET, KY
WKYT 27

Mercer Co. home destroyed in fire

Burgin, Ky. (WKYT) - A Mercer County home was destroyed in an early morning fire Wednesday. The fire happened around 2 a.m. on at a house on Pleasant Hill Drive, behind Burgin Baptist Church. Officials say the house was vacant and no one was injured. Multiple stations responded to the...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WBKO

KSP confirms one dead after dump truck collides with train in Cave City

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police confirmed that one person is dead after a dump truck collided with a moving train located at 454 State Quarry Road in the Cave City community Wednesday afternoon, just before 3 p.m. Preliminary investigation indicates that Timothy J. Duvall, 33, of Leitchfield,...
CAVE CITY, KY
wcluradio.com

Grayson County man dies in Barren train crash

CAVE CITY — A Grayson County man is dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon. Kentucky State Police said they were called just before 3 p.m. to investigate a fatal collision. Troopers responded to the crash, which happened at 454 State Quarry Rd. A preliminary investigation indicates Timothy J. Duvall,...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Cave City woman, Burkesville man dead after Tuesday crash

BURKESVILLE — Two people, including a Cave City woman, died in a crash in Cumberland County Tuesday. State police said they responded at 3:13 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash along Highway 90. The crash happened near the Metcalfe County line. A preliminary investigation revealed Tara Reed, 49, of Cave...
BURKESVILLE, KY
somerset106.com

Missing Person Investigation Underway in Monticello

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron is requesting anyone who may know the location of Ricky Griffis of Monticello, Ky. to contact the Wayne County Sheriff Office ASAP. On Wednesday July 6, 2022, at Deputy Joe Horne responded to a call from Ricky’s family stating they had not seen, or had they heard anything from him since Monday July 4, 2022, which was uncommon for Ricky. Ricky did not show up for work either. They family received a returned text message from Ricky on Tuesday July 5, 2022, at 9:29 am with him saying he was stuck in the woods. No other contact has been made with Ricky since then. On Wednesday July 6, 2022, Ricky’s vehicle was located in the Coopersville strip mine area of Wayne County. A search by of the area by the Wayne County Sheriff Office and an extended search by the Wayne County Rescue Squad along with family members with Ricky not being located. The search and investigation is continuing.
MONTICELLO, KY
spectrumnews1.com

'A stinky situation’: Some Hardin County residents frustrated garbage not collected in weeks

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Briana Bradshaw is frustrated her trash hasn’t been collected since Friday, June 24, 2022. She isn’t the only Hardin County resident whose trash bins are overflowing. When Spectrum News 1 visited the area on Tues., July 12, her neighbors also said their trash hasn’t been collected and neighborhoods less than two miles away from Bradshaw’s house, in nearby Radcliff, Ky. are also still waiting on the garbage truck to empty their bins.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Arrest during Complaint Investigation before Sunrise in Southern Kentucky of a Female who had a Child laid on the Side of the Road changing a Diaper

SOMERSET, KY (July 12, 2022) - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck reports the arrest of Andrea Johnson, age 35 of Science Hill, Kentucky by Deputy Tan Hudson following the report of a female on the side of the road supposedly changing a child’s diaper. At approximately 4:25 AM this morning, Deputy Tan Hudson was dispatched by 911 Dispatch to a complaint that someone saw a female who had a child laid on the side of the road changing a diaper.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Adair County man indicted after hit-and-run with school bus

An Adair County man has been indicted after a hit-and-run incident that occurred in May. Christopher Furkins, 27, of Columbia, was indicted on 36 total charges, including possession of methamphetamine and 26 counts of wanton endangerment first degree, among other charges. The Columbia Police Department responded to a hit and...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. fire chief, city council member facing theft charge

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A public figure in Lincoln County is facing a theft charge. James Lane is the Hustonville fire chief and a city council member. According to his citation, he used a gas card from the business he works for to make personal items and gas purchases, totaling more than $1,700 in a six-month span.
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Glasgow police arrest 2 on drug related charges

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police Department arrested two on Tuesday for drug charges following a traffic stop. The stop happened on Humble Avenue when police made contact with Jamie Fancher, of Knob Lick, where he told police that he had a suspended operator license and did not have a valid insurance card.
GLASGOW, KY
foxlexington.com

Man sought by Richmond, Versailles police regarding series of thefts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Both the Richmond and Versailles Police Departments are seeking the man in the photos below. The unidentified man is being sought by both police departments regarding a series of thefts that have occurred across Madison County as well as an incident that occurred in Versailles on Saturday.
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

New ‘Porch Pirate’ law to take effect soon in Kentucky

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - New laws are set to take effect Thursday from issues discussed in this year’s General Assembly. One could change the punishment for people caught stealing packages from doorsteps and porches. Senate Bill 23 was designed to cut down on “porch pirating.”. Police in...
DANVILLE, KY

