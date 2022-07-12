ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Playing time likely to trend down

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Biggio is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies. With catcher Danny Jansen (finger) returning from the 10-day injured...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Leaves team, may get weekend start

Verlander didn't accompany the Astros to Anaheim for their ongoing series with the Angels this week while he tends to what manager Dusty Baker called a "family issue," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander had been a candidate to start Thursday's series finale with the Angels on six...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Phillies call up 2 players as substitutes for Toronto series

The Phillies, as expected, placed four players on the restricted list Tuesday afternoon prior to their series opener against the Blue Jays: J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson. Those four unvaccinated players were unable to travel to Toronto with the Phillies because of Canada's COVID vaccine requirement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays fire manager Charlie Montoyo amid disappointing season

With the Toronto Blue Jays battling it out for a wild-card spot rather than the AL East title, the club fired manager Charlie Montoyo on Wednesday, the Blue Jays announced. Bench coach John Schneider has been named interim manager through the end of the 2022 season. "I just want to...
MLB
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays just lost to Kansas City’s Triple-A team

The good vibes that came from the series sweep of the Phillies were violently dashed tonight as the Blue Jays fell to the Kansas City Royals 3-1. The Jays failed to capitalize on a night that had lots of promise; Kevin Gausman making his return to the mound, the aforementioned sweep of the Phillies, and an opportunity to register another sweep before the All-Star break against a very inferior opponent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Brewers top Twins 6-3, as McCutchen, Adames hit 2-run homers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew McCutchen and Willy Adames each hit a two-run homer, and the Milwaukee Brewers outlasted three rain delays to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of a brief border-state series between the first-place teams. Jonathan Davis and Jace Peterson pitched in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Lacks definitive return timeline

Astros manager Dusty Baker said over the weekend that Brantley (shoulder) is without a timeline for a return, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley became eligible to come off the 10-day injured list last Friday, but the 35-year-old apparently wasn't close to being activated. Baker has been notoriously evasive when asked about players' injuries this season, but he at least revealed that Brantley's aching right shoulder has been "slow to respond" since he landed on the IL on June 28. Brantley had been spotted running in the outfield Friday, but he has yet to resume any hitting activity, which will be the true barometer for the health of his shoulder. Fantasy managers shouldn't count on Brantley returning before the All-Star break, and more clarity on where he stands in his recovery may not come until the Astros reconvene after the Midsummer Classic.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Out through All-Star break

Bader (foot) confirmed Thursday that he won't return from the 10-day injured list prior to the All-Star break, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. Bader has resumed a running program in recent days, but he'll still need at least another week to recover from plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The Cardinals will likely re-evaluate Bader immediately following the break, at which point he could be ready to go out on a minor-league rehab assignment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Still not starting

Donovan (illness) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Though Donovan rejoined the Cardinals earlier this week, he'll sit out his fifth straight contest while he works to regain conditioning following a bout with a non-COVID-19-related illness. The rookie's continued absence will open up spots in the corner outfield for Corey Dickerson and Lars Nootbaar on Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Awaiting scan results

Tatis (wrist) underwent another scan and met with the surgeon who performed his surgery Monday, and an update on his status is expected to come Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The 23-year-old's rehab progress has been stalled while he awaits clearance to participate in full baseball activities, as he's...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits after HBP

Altuve exited Thursday's game against the Angels in the first inning after being hit by a pitch in the leg, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Altuve was hit by the pitch to begin the game. He limped to first base and came around to score, but he was removed in the bottom half of the frame. Mauricio Dubon entered the game to play second base and hit atop the Houston order.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mets' Ender Inciarte: Designated for assignment

Inciarte was designated for assignment by the Mets on Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Inciarte joined the major-league roster in late June but drew just one start during his time with the Mets. The 31-year-old went just 1-for-8 with a run over 11 games in the majors but will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Jeff McNeil (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Scratched from Thursday's lineup

Crawford was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford took the field for warmups but was moving slowly and appeared to be in discomfort. There's no word on the exact nature of the injury. Abraham Toro entered the lineup to play second base while Dylan Moore shifted to shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes another bag

Altuve went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Angels. Altuve had posted steals in each of the last two games, giving him eight in nine attempts this year. The second baseman saw his 10-game hitting streak come to an end with the hitless performance Wednesday. He's still slashing .277/.371/.528 with 17 home runs, 33 RBI and 47 runs scored through 71 contests.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Slated for re-evaluation

Brantley (shoulder) has flown back to Houston to be evaluated further by team doctors, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. Brantley landed on the injured list with a shoulder issue in late June and has made slow progress in his recovery over the last few weeks. The 35-year-old took swings afterward but didn't feel good afterward and will have his rehab process slowed as a result. While manager Dusty Baker said that Brantley hasn't encountered a setback, it's not yet clear when the outfielder will be able to return to game action.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mets' Travis Jankowski: Retreats to bench

Jankowski is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs. Jankowski went 0-for-8 with two walks while starting in all three of the Mets' contests in Atlanta earlier this week, but he'll return to the bench Thursday with Jeff McNeil (paternity list) and Starling Marte (groin) checking back into the lineup following three- and four-game absences, respectively. McNeil, Marte, Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha will likely represent the Mets' top options in the outfield moving forward, so Jankowski's starts are expected to be few and far between.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Resting for day game

Ozuna is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. With the top two teams in the National League East closing their series with a day game after a night game, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker decided it was an ideal time to give Ozuna some time off. Adam Duvall will start in left field and Eddie Rosario will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter while Ozuna heads to the bench for the first time since June 19.
ATLANTA, GA

