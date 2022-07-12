ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado has seen a 40.8% increase in gas prices since last year

By Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FvhVN_0gdDNyu600

DENVER ( Stacker ) — The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline broke records repeatedly during the first two weeks of May, according to the American Automobile Association . AAA is a privately held not-for-profit national member association and service organization with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s nationwide survey on gas prices found that, as of May 16, 2022, nearly every state has passed the $4 per gallon price.

Gas price fluctuations—up 30.8% per gallon in the U.S. from one year ago—are felt on a personal level, but they’re often influenced by sudden events and major policy shifts across the country and world. Natural disasters like hurricanes that shut down refineries along the Gulf of Mexico—where roughly half of America’s crude oil is processed—can drive prices up almost immediately. As during the First Gulf War with Iraq in 1990-91 or with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, military conflicts involving oil-producing countries can also cause ripple effects worldwide.

Denver gas prices falling, still averaging higher than rest of US

The cost of crude oil, set by global supply and demand, is the country’s most significant determinant for gas prices. Currently, high seasonal demand, rebounding travel in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions, weak domestic output, and international sanctions against Russia—a massive player in the global oil market—are all contributing to ever-increasing prices at the pump.

Route-planning app Routific examined AAA data to see how gas prices have changed in every state over the past year, including in our nation’s capital in response to global events. States on the East Coast have seen the most painful price increases at the pump.

Keep reading below to see how Colorado has been impacted, or check out national trends here .

Colorado by the numbers

– Regular gas price increase since July 2021: +40.8% (+$1.42 per gallon)
– Midgrade gas price increase since July 2021: +37.9% (+$1.44 per gallon)
– Premium gas price increase since July 2021: +35.3% (+$1.44 per gallon)
– Diesel gas price increase since July 2021: +60.4% (+$2.07 per gallon)

Curious which states have seen the largest gas price hikes? Read on to find out.

States with the largest gas price increases since last year

#1. Arizona: +63.6% regular gas price increase since July 2021 (+$1.98 per gallon)
#2. Massachusetts: +59.7% regular gas price increase since July 2021 (+$1.80 per gallon)
#3. New Hampshire: +59.4% regular gas price increase since July 2021 (+$1.77 per gallon)
#4. Vermont: +59.4% regular gas price increase since July 2021 (+$1.80 per gallon)
#5. Missouri: +59.0% regular gas price increase since July 2021 (+$1.66 per gallon)

This story originally appeared on Routific and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.


Stacker content published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

