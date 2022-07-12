Kaley Cuoco Looks Closer Than Ever With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey in New Emmy Nomination Video

Kaley Cuoco TNY/Capital Pictures/MEGA.

Kaley Cuoco had a big morning, landing her second Emmys nomination for her excellent work in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant. This year, she didn’t do it alone, though, she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey celebrated the early-morning announcement together.

The 36-year-old actress wasn’t the only one to receive a nomination, Pelphrey was also recognized for his work on Netflix’s Ozark, making their day that much sweeter. Cuoco shared an Instagram video of the moment she found out that she was nominated again, and the interaction between these two lovebirds was so cute. The black-and-white clip in the carousel shows Cuoco adjusting the volume so she can hear her category, when almost immediately her name is announced, and she claps her hands over her eyes with emotion. He pumps his fist in the air and looks at her with joy and shouts, “Yes… Baby!” Pelphrey then rubs her shoulder affectionately as she leans in for a big bear hug. She begins to cry and says in disbelief, “Oh my God.”

Cuoco expressed her gratitude in the caption because it was such a rare and joyous moment to be enjoying together. “There are no words … thank you @televisionacad for this honor that I do not take lightly .. thank you to my entire flight crew @flightattendantonmax for the flight of a lifetime and to share this moment with my ♥️ @tommypelphrey with his own deserved nomination,” she wrote. “what a moment and we are so grateful.”

The couple began dating earlier this spring when she casually slid his photo into an Instagram carousel while she was on a weekend trip. She shared how happy she was with a caption that read, “Life lately. ‘the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'” Fans knew it was serious once she introduced Pelphrey to her farm animals, who are some of her most precious family members. While Cuoco has promised that she “will never get married again” after divoriceing her second husband, Karl Cook, it looks like this dynamic duo is in it for the long haul.

