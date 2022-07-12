ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Looks Closer Than Ever With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey in New Emmy Nomination Video

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CuwLg_0gdDNaxu00
Kaley Cuoco TNY/Capital Pictures/MEGA.

Kaley Cuoco had a big morning, landing her second Emmys nomination for her excellent work in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant. This year, she didn’t do it alone, though, she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey celebrated the early-morning announcement together.

The 36-year-old actress wasn’t the only one to receive a nomination, Pelphrey was also recognized for his work on Netflix’s Ozark, making their day that much sweeter. Cuoco shared an Instagram video of the moment she found out that she was nominated again, and the interaction between these two lovebirds was so cute. The black-and-white clip in the carousel shows Cuoco adjusting the volume so she can hear her category, when almost immediately her name is announced, and she claps her hands over her eyes with emotion. He pumps his fist in the air and looks at her with joy and shouts, “Yes… Baby!” Pelphrey then rubs her shoulder affectionately as she leans in for a big bear hug. She begins to cry and says in disbelief, “Oh my God.”

Cuoco expressed her gratitude in the caption because it was such a rare and joyous moment to be enjoying together. “There are no words … thank you @televisionacad for this honor that I do not take lightly .. thank you to my entire flight crew @flightattendantonmax for the flight of a lifetime and to share this moment with my ♥️ @tommypelphrey with his own deserved nomination,” she wrote. “what a moment and we are so grateful.”

The couple began dating earlier this spring when she casually slid his photo into an Instagram carousel while she was on a weekend trip. She shared how happy she was with a caption that read, “Life lately. ‘the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'” Fans knew it was serious once she introduced Pelphrey to her farm animals, who are some of her most precious family members. While Cuoco has promised that she “will never get married again” after divoriceing her second husband, Karl Cook, it looks like this dynamic duo is in it for the long haul.

Before you go, click here to see the shortest celebrity marriages you probably forgot about.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Got Her Kids to Pose for Beach Pictures in Coordinating Swimsuits — & Even North is Smiling!

Taking your kids to the beach is one of those things that seems relaxing in theory — but in reality, it’s much more challenging. Between making sure little ones stay water-safe, reapplying sunscreen, keeping everyone hydrated, and dealing with sand everywhere, there isn’t much time left to truly unwind and have fun. So, when Kim Kardashian posted family photos with all four of her kids smiling on the beach — in coordinating swimsuits no less! — people were definitely impressed (and, OK, a little jealous, too).
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Ant Anstead shares photo of him snuggling with Renee Zellweger

July 11 (UPI) -- British television presenter Ant Anstead shared on Instagram an outdoor photo of him snuggling with his girlfriend, double Oscar-winner Renee Zellweger. "This lady Pure. Class. Ren x," Anstead captioned Sunday's picture. The couple can be seen sitting and relaxing with their arms around each other. They...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jason Momoa Reportedly Rekindles Romance With Past Girlfriend

Jason Momoa and his ex-girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez are reportedly testing the waters and may be getting back together soon. A source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that Momoa and Gonzalez have been spending some time together, but emphasized that it's nothing serious – yet. This is the latest indication that Momoa's split from his wife Lisa Bonet is going to stick.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Katie Holmes Taught a Lesson in Functional Fashion With a Breezy Shirtdress

Summer heat can be impossible to dress for, between finding an outfit cool enough to face the thick, humid air and dressing appropriately for the brisk AC being pumped indoors. But Katie Holmes, the queen of functional fashion, just wore a breezy, summer dress that is perfect for rising temperatures, but suited for any occasion.
WESTPORT, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Pelphrey
Person
Karl Cook
Person
Kaley Cuoco
HelloBeautiful

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Gender Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Baby No. 2 Revealed

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are apparently going to be proud parents of a baby boy. Multiple sources have confirmed that the on-and-off couple is expecting a son via surrogate, news that was revealed months after the NBA pro's paternity scandal made headlines and resulted in the coparents of daughter True, 4, breaking up once again.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmys#Hbo Max
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune': Pat Sajak Suffers Embarrassing Loss at Daytime Emmys

The 2022 Daytime Emmys went down on Friday night, via live ceremony broadcast on CBS. One of the wildest facts to come out of the awards ceremony — which is now streaming via Paramount+ — was at the expense of game show icon Pat Sajak. As noticed by BuzzerBlog, Sajak suffered an embarrassing loss. Sajak was riding high going into the night, being as he was nominated twice in the same category, Outstanding Game Show Host, due to his work on both Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. However, he did not win the category.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Divorce: Major Details Emerge About Upcoming Negotiations

Valerie Bertinelli is gearing up for a not-so-pretty face-off with her ex-husband. The TV icon is headed to court to negotiate spousal support with her ex-husband, Tom Vitale. Per court documents, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has mandated that Bertinelli and her ex-husband, Tom Vitale, must attend a legal conference with their lawyers. The announcement comes after her ex claimed he only makes $16 an hour at his current job.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Jessica Simpson Faces Mom-Shaming for New Photos of Daughter Birdie

Jessica Simpson, unfortunately, is facing off against the mom-shamers. Life & Style reported that after Simpson posted photos of her 3-year-old daughter Birdie using a pacifier, some took her to task on social media. However, others in the comments section soon came to her defense. The photos in question came...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Here’s Hailey and Justin Bieber Passionately Kissing on Vacation in Lake Coeur d'Alene

Hailey and Justin Bieber are nearly four years into being married, but the two gave off newlywed honeymoon vibes when paparazzi photographed them passionately kissing in Idaho’s Lake Coeur d'Alene. Hailey opted to wear a striking blue one-piece for the occasion. The couple’s trip comes as Justin continues to recover from Ramsey Hunt syndrome, which originally paralyzed part of his face.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue

Amal Clooney Is Queen Of The Party Dress

Amal Clooney is a barrister by day and a party girl by night. The human rights lawyer, with an impeccable work wardrobe of Chanel bouclé skirt suits and Burberry macs, frequently swaps her MaxMara neutrals for sequins come evening, when she lends her signature polish to Studio 54 glamour.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Sarah Hyland Celebrates Bachelorette Party With Vanessa Hudgens in Mexico

On July 10, Sarah Hyland was spotted looking chic while celebrating her bachelorette party on a yacht in Punta Mita, Mexico. Her friend and bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens accompanied her, and both stars looked like they were enjoying themselves. According to People, the two have been friends for over a decade,...
CELEBRITIES
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Reaction to Seeing His Parents on Their Wedding Day Is the Best

You always want the people you love there for you on your wedding day. And if they're really close to you, you'll want them to be a part of your big day too. No wonder one couple made sure that their Golden Retriever walked down the aisle at their ceremony. Now their wedding videographer is sharing footage of the happy moment on their TikTok page to encourage others to do the same.
PETS
SheKnows

SheKnows

57K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy