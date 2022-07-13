Two vying so far for Idaho GOP chairmanship

Idaho Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna has announced he’ll run for another term, and state Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, who ran unsuccessfully for Idaho secretary of state in a three-way GOP primary in May, announced on Facebook Thursday morning that she’ll challenge him.

More hopefuls still could emerge; Tyler Kelly, party executive director, said, “Anything, technically, could happen. There’s no declaration period, so nominations come from the floor of the general session. So there could be a nomination made from the floor for another candidate.”

Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, who lost his GOP primary race in May, announced earlier on Facebook that he would run for state party chair, but then removed the announcement and posted that it had been premature.

State party chairs serve two-year terms. The election of the chair will take place at the Idaho state GOP convention in Twin Falls on July 16, by majority vote of the attending delegates.

Luna is a businessman and former two-term GOP state superintendent of public instruction who won the party chairmanship in 2020 in an open two-way contest against Bonneville County GOP Chair Mark Fuller.