DALLAS — Tyrome Lewis' last fond memory of his good friend Portia Dickens was at her birthday party a few weeks ago. It was a surprise party he and a few friends organized for the 71-year-old. He's holding on to those good memories for as long as he can in light of the tragedy that recently happened: Portia was struck and killed on the road and the driver drove off without rendering aid.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO